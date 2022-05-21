BY TYLER DURDEN

Space is no longer only a place for the world powers but a new domain for private businesses to capitalize on. The latest example is an out-of-this-world space hotel set to open in low Earth orbit at the end of this decade.

Orbital Assembly Corp., a California-based startup, bills itself as the “world’s first large-scale space construction company” and is slated to open the Voyager Station in 2027, equipped with restaurants, a cinema, spa, and space pods (rooms) for 400 people.

“The goal has always been to make it possible for large amounts of people to live, work and thrive in space,” Tim Alatorre, Orbital Assembly’s chief operating officer, told CNN.

The company plans to use robots to construct the celestial hotel shaped like a Ferris wheel. The 650-foot-wide wheel-shaped structure will spin with an angular velocity fast enough to generate moon-like levels of artificial gravity for guests.

Renderings of the interiors suggest the hotel could be comparable to a luxury one here on Earth.

The outer ring of the station will be the area for housing modules. Here’s inside one of the rooms.

Voyager Station could one day be the largest human-made structure in space.

Alatorre said his team has spoken with top space companies, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, about ferrying guests from Earth to the station.

As billionaires invest in space, space tourism could be the stepping stone for developing long-haul travel to Mars and other planets.

Via ZeroHedge.com