3D Printer

By Brittany Chang

A 3D printing home construction company will build 200 3D-printed homes in southwest Virginia.

Project Virginia will take up to five years to complete and will span six to seven communities.

Alquist’s CEO believes more homes will be 3D printed than built “traditionally” by 2027.

The future is here: If you’re moving to Virginia’s booming tech hub in the next few years, your new home could be 3D-printed.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's groups of people next to the printer looking on.

In late April, Alquist announced plans to build 200 3D printed homes over the next four to five years around Pulaski, Virginia, a growing hub of manufacturing and tech jobs.

Pulaski, Virignia.

“Project Virginia” will be the world’s largest 3D-printed construction project, according to Alquist…

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's groups of people next to the printer looking on.

… toppling the previous record held by Icon’s upcoming 100-home community in Austin, Texas.

A rendering of the upcoming 100-home community.

This isn’t the 3D printing home construction company’s first project in Virginia.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

In 2021, Alquist partnered with Habitat for Humanity to create a 3D printed concrete home for a family in eastern Virginia.

A 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house is in front of trees. The lawn in front of it is brown.

And now, it’s bringing its tech across the state to southwest Virginia, the home of manufacturing facilities like Volvo’s and a booming tech community.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

According to Alquist, over 3,000 jobs will flood the area within the next five years and the need for additional housing will inevitably follow.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.

A couple hundred homes isn’t enough to satisfy the state’s housing demands, but “the need is so great, Alquist wants to make an impact as quickly as possible,” Zack Mannheimer, the company’s CEO, told Insider.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.

The company will begin work on Project Virginia this summer starting with 1,280-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

When the project is complete, the printed units will span across six or seven communities, Mannheimer said.

A printer printing concrete into a rectangular structure.

Despite the futuristic building process, these upcoming homes will look similar to a traditional single-family unit. The most noticeable difference will be the layered walls.

A printer printing concrete into a rectangular structure.

If you’re having a hard time picturing this, Project Virginia’s units will look similar to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Habitat for Humanity home shown below, a spokesperson told Insider.

A 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house is in front of trees. The lawn in front of it is bright green.

Alquist will deploy six of Black Buffalo 3D’s Nexcon printers to build the walls of these homes.

An overhead view of the printer.

Once placed on a track, the printers will print several homes at the same time by excreting reinforced concrete in a layered and uniform pattern.

A printer printing concrete onto a wall. The concrete looks layered.

After the walls have been printed, the remainder of the home will be completed “traditionally.”

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

The exterior walls of a 1,500-square-foot home can be printed within 20 to 30 hours, cutting the time it takes to build a home by several weeks, according to Mannheimer.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's a person next to the printer looking on.

“We are replacing human jobs with robots and there’s no way around that,” Mannheimer said, noting that the company is rolling out vocational programs at local schools to grow its workforce.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's a person next to the printer looking on.

Proponents of 3D printing homes like Mannheimer believe the tech can cut building time, costs, waste, and physical labor.

A printer printing concrete onto a wall. The concrete looks layered. There's a person standing next to the wall.

These words are enough to make any developer overjoyed amid our housing crisis, but the nascent tech has yet to reach its full potential.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's groups of people next to the printer looking on.

A home that takes six to seven months to build “traditionally” can instead be printed and completed within five to six months.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall.

The goal is four months, but Mannheimer says Alquist isn’t there yet.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's a person next to the printer looking on.

The units will still be less expensive compared to traditionally constructed homes but the price cut isn’t dramatic yet.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

And as of now, the tech isn’t immune to the same supply chain and staffing issues construction companies have been experiencing.

People standing around a person in a neon vest and hard hat.

But the more companies continue to scale its use of 3D printers, the more affordable these homes will continue to become, according to Mannheimer.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall.

Creating a home out of printed concrete may seem too futuristic to comprehend, but by 2025, Mannheimer predicts we’ll be seeing a printer at every commercial and residential construction site.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.

By 2027, he says more homes will be 3D printed than built traditionally.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto the start of a wall.

If you’re not in Virginia, you could still see a printed concrete abode near you soon.

The exterior of Icon's 3D printed House Zero on a sunny afternoon.

Icon will begin construction on its 100-home community in Austin, Texas this year, and Alquist is now considering similarly sized projects in six other states. These projects will be announced in the coming months.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto the start of a wall.

Via BusinessInsider.com

0