Scientists have made a medical breakthrough using 3D-printed technology.

Doctors at a New York City-based biotech company called 3D Bio Theraputics said they have successfully implanted a 3D-printed ear onto a human patient that was made out of the patient’s own tissue.

According to them, this technology could change the lives of people with ears that are improperly formed.

“Microsia patients have very limited options and, for decades, have been hoping for a solution that delivers them natural, living tissue from their own cells, matching their other ears,” said CEO and founder Dr. Daniel Cohen.

Doctors say the successfully implanted ear is unique in many ways.

“It’s actually personalized in two dimensions. It’s personalized in shape and size, but it’s also personalized because it uses the patients’ own cells. So it becomes the patients’ own tissue over time,” said Dr. Nathaniel Bachrach.

The printed ear was also modeled after the patient’s other ear so that it would look like a natural match.

The implant happened as part of a clinical trial back in March. So far, the company says the results look good and the odds of rejection are low because the patient’s own cells were used.

“This could potentially become a universal solution for treating microsia,” Cohen said. “I think this milestone means many things to us. But, ultimately, what it means to patients is hope for a better solution.”

