It’ll only work on adaptive suspension vehicles like the Model X and Model Y.

By Steve Dent

Tesla has introduced a software update that allows its vehicles to scan for potholes, broken pavement and other defects, Electrek has reported. It can then use that to generate “rough road map data,” and trigger the adaptive suspension in supported vehicles to adjust the ride height for more comfort.

Back in 2020, Musk tweeted that such a feature was coming, and this appears to be the first step. “This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla cars,” the release notes state. That means pothole and other data should become increasingly refined as Tesla vehicles ply the roads.

