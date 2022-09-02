Tested in Indiana, ‘world’s first smart mailbox’ for drone, robot and traditional mail delivery debuted on ‘Fox & Friends’

By Kerry J. Byrne

Indiana company debuts first smart mailbox ready for drone delivery.

The future of mail delivery arrived Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” with what co-host Lawrence Jones called “the world’s first smart mailbox.”

“This is the Dronedek, which is the next-generation mailbox,” said Dronedek founder and CEO Dan O’Toole, as he demonstrated the service outside a brick commercial building on a rainy day in Lawrence, Indiana.

Co-hosts Jones, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt marveled at the moment of innovation from the New York City studio.

Dan O’Toole, founder and CEO of Dronedek, demonstrates his new mail-delivery system of the future in Lawrence, Indiana, on “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Fox News)

“It’s sending an encrypted signal right now. It’s authenticating the right drone delivery and the right item to the right Dronedek,” he said.

“Once [the package] hits the bottom, it releases the payload. It comes up clean. The drone will tell the Dronedek that the item’s been secured and the door will close. We’ll send a notification to you that your item is safe and sound.”

“Sweet!” proclaimed Doocy.

Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones welcomed Dronedek CEO Dan O’Toole on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Fox News)

“We just welcomed the U.S. Postal Service yesterday, which made their first delivery ever to a Dronedek,” said O’Toole.

“So it’s a very exciting moment for us.”

The delivery system’s pilot program is being tested right now with four Dronedeks in the city of Lawrence, just northeast of Indianapolis.

Via FoxNews.com