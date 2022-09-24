The pandemic was something of a reset for many ways of life we took for granted, and new data shows that it’s even been a catalyst in changing the modern dating scene, particularly for Gen Z.

New data from Hinge found that while Gen Z felt like they’d missed out on the fundamentals of dating after two years of lockdowns and social distancing, a full 45 percent of users on the app felt they’d changed their dating habits for the better.

Gen Z is only interested in romantic relationships that feel additive to their everyday lives — and they’re not the only ones.

A full 39 percent of Hinge users reported being pickier about whom they went on a date with since the pandemic, and 91 percent of those people say they made the change because they don’t want to waste time on the wrong person.

On that note, while most older people are no strangers to dating games and archaic “rules,” singles have given it all up to be more honest with their feelings and intentions.

Many Hinge users reported they had learned to be more honest about their feelings during the pandemic.

HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY

If this all means an end to wasting time on someone only looking for a fling but never being honest about their intentions, then this new dating scape sounds like heaven.

Hinge’s director of relationship science, Logan Ury, agrees that upfront honesty is the best policy.

“Make sure you talk early on in the dating journey about your goals and values,” she said. “It can be hard to bring up, but if it turns out you’re not on the same page, it will save you a lot of time and heartbreak long-term.”

Farewell to hook-up culture

And what would that “right” person be for most singles? Overwhelmingly, someone with whom they share a deeper connection.

Over half of Hinge users reported that their relationship goals had changed since the pandemic — they’re now looking for a long-term, serious relationship.

While undefined “situationships” were still common for 34 percent of users, everyone who managed to turn that into a real relationship said they did so by being “more clear about what they wanted.”

“Many daters feel like they’re making up for lost time and are ready for a long-term committed relationship,” explained Ury.

Self-care is number one

Thankfully, the societal focus seems to have shifted away from an individual’s value being tied to their relationship status — now it’s a nice thing to have, not a necessity. But looking after yourself? That’s forever.

In fact, 78 percent of Hinge users say they’re taking steps to invest in their mental health and 59 percent reported taking time to focus on themselves before diving into a relationship.

A good sign, considering a full 97 percent of users said they’d rather be dating someone who looks after their mental health, and 86 percent were more likely to agree to a second date if their partner was going to therapy.

Via NYpost.com