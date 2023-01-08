By Jon Bitner

Every January, CES brings us a laundry list of innovative, intriguing products that’ll probably never see the light of day. Enabot, an under-the-radar robot company, seems to be bucking that trend at CES 2023, with its impressive EBO X smart home robot offering up dozens of futuristic features and a release date planned for the second quarter of this year.

EBO X is an adorable smart home robot that serves multiple purposes in your household. After mapping its surroundings, the self-balancing, two-wheeled companion can follow you around your home, provide two-way communication through its 4K camera, pump out music via its Harman speakers, sync with other Alexa devices, and provide security alerts while you’re away.

In other words, it’s essentially a smart home hub on wheels — with plenty of additional features tacked on for good measure. The biggest drawback to the EBO X might be its price. When it goes on sale later this year, it’ll be listed for $999. That’s the same price as the Amazon Astro, although the EBO X will be made available to all consumers (not just early access testers).

Enabot has produced a few other smart home robots, including the EBO SE and EBO AIR. Neither of these comes close to matching the versatility of the EBO X, and with price tags that don’t crack $300, they’re clearly not playing in the same league as the EBO X.

The Enabot EBO X was named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, so be sure to keep an eye on it in the months leading up to its release.

Via DigitalTrends.com