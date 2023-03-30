Zipline drones that deliver prescription medication will be utilized by Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor starting in 2024.

A team of researchers from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) has developed a Robot for Intelligent Harvesting (RIH) that can pick fruit with high precision.

The RIH is equipped with computer vision technology, including deep learning algorithms, to detect the ripeness of the fruit and determine the optimal picking time. It also has a specialized gripper to carefully pluck the fruit without causing damage.

According to a study published in the journal Biosystems Engineering, the RIH was able to successfully pick 97.3% of apples and 98.1% of kiwis in a test orchard without causing any damage.

The RIH is also designed to be energy-efficient, with a lightweight frame and a rechargeable battery that allows it to operate for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Dr. Hyun Myung, a co-author of the study and a professor at the Robotics Research Center of KIMM, said in a statement, “The RIH technology can greatly improve the efficiency and productivity of fruit harvesting, while reducing labor costs and minimizing fruit damage.”

The researchers believe that the RIH has the potential to revolutionize the agricultural industry and pave the way for more advanced robotic systems in the future.

Image credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

