According to a report by PwC, robots and drones could replace human workers in as many as 20% of jobs in Australia by 2030. The report suggests that automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will have a significant impact on the workforce over the next decade, with some jobs becoming entirely automated and others requiring workers to adapt to new technology.

The report identifies several industries that are likely to be affected by automation, including transport, manufacturing, and retail. In the transport industry, for example, self-driving vehicles and drones could replace human drivers and delivery workers. In manufacturing, robots could take over repetitive and dangerous tasks, while in retail, automated systems could handle inventory management and customer service.

However, the report also suggests that automation could create new job opportunities in industries such as healthcare, education, and creative industries. For example, AI could be used to develop new drugs and medical treatments, while robots could assist with elderly care.

“The rise of automation and AI will bring significant changes to the way we work and live,” said PwC Australia Chief Economist, Jeremy Thorpe. “While some jobs will become automated, new job opportunities will emerge in other areas, and workers will need to develop new skills to adapt to these changes.”

The report suggests that governments and businesses will need to invest in education and training programs to help workers adapt to the changing job market. It also calls for policies to support workers who are displaced by automation, such as income support and retraining programs.

As technology continues to advance, it is likely that we will see even more changes to the workforce in the coming years. However, with careful planning and investment in education and training, it is possible to ensure that workers are equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing job market.

By The Impactlab