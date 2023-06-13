London-based freight drone airline, Dronamics, announced a significant milestone as its flagship aircraft, the Black Swan, successfully completed its first flight at Balchik airport in Bulgaria. Following months of ground testing and subscale flights, the Black Swan was remotely operated by two commercial airline pilots from Dronamics’ ground control center. The achievement marks a momentous occasion for the company, showcasing the validity and potential of their drone technology.

With its European operating authorization, Dronamics’ licensed cargo drone technology has now received approval for commercial flights in Europe and is expected to commence operations later this year. These flights will provide a rapid and cost-effective solution for ecommerce, pharmaceutical, spare parts, and perishable businesses to meet evolving customer demands.

The successful flight of the Black Swan not only signifies a breakthrough for Dronamics but also highlights the potential for the logistics sector to enhance efficiency in product delivery. The co-founders of Dronamics, Konstantin and Svilen Rangelov, express their pride and excitement for this achievement, emphasizing their dedication to proving the effectiveness of their vision.

Established in 2014, Dronamics is a cargo drone airline that specializes in the development and operation of large, long-range drones. Their mission is to democratize airfreight by making it more accessible, efficient, and affordable, ultimately enabling same-day delivery for everyone, everywhere. The flagship Black Swan drone is capable of transporting 350 kg (770 lb) over distances of up to 2,500 km (1,550 mi) at significantly faster speeds, lower costs, and with reduced emissions compared to alternative transportation modes.

Dronamics proudly holds the title of the first authorized freight drone airline in Europe and is recognized as the first Global Strategic Partner for drones by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company has secured $40M in pre-Series A capital from early-stage funds and angel investors from 12 countries, with additional support from the European Innovation Council.

Dronamics has forged key partnerships to enhance their drone technology and operations. They collaborated with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) to integrate hydrogen fuel-cell technology into the Black Swan, aiming for zero-emissions solutions. The company also joined forces with Zero Petroleum, utilizing their carbon-neutral ZERO SynAVGAS fuel for the Black Swan’s operations.

Furthermore, Dronamics established a strategic manufacturing partnership with Cotesa, a European manufacturer of high-quality composite fiber components, ensuring the production of their cargo drones aligns with the launch of commercial routes across Europe in 2023. The company’s involvement in the CAELUS project, a consortium revolutionizing healthcare services in Scotland through the use of drones, further highlights their commitment to innovation and societal impact.

In their quest to accelerate production, Dronamics partnered with Quickstep, Australia’s largest independent aerospace composites business, aiming to enhance the manufacturing process for the Black Swan cargo drones.

With the successful inaugural flight of the Black Swan, Dronamics stands poised to transform the future of cargo transportation and delivery, offering efficient and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of various industries.

By Impact Lab