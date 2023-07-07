Carbon Robotics, a leader in the AI space, is now shipping its innovative LaserWeeder to farms across the United States. This cutting-edge machine utilizes lasers and robotics to effectively eliminate weeds from fields, offering farmers a fast and accurate solution.

Weeds have long been recognized as one of the most challenging and time-consuming aspects of farming. The LaserWeeder, developed by Carbon Robotics, can remove over 200,000 weeds per hour and provide up to 80% cost savings in weed control, according to the company.

Carbon Robotics CEO and founder, Paul Mikesell, drew upon his background in computer science, AI deep learning, and business to create the LaserWeeder. Being familiar with farming through his connections with farmer friends, Mikesell noticed a significant gap in AI and technology investment within the agricultural sector. This realization fueled his drive to develop an AI-powered agricultural tool capable of identifying and removing weeds on a large scale.

The LaserWeeder consists of a 20-foot-wide unit with three rows of 10 lasers, which is pulled behind a tractor. With thirty lasers in operation, the unit traverses the field, precisely targeting and eliminating weeds while avoiding damage to the crops. Mikesell highlights that the LaserWeeder accomplishes the work equivalent to approximately 70 human laborers.

Employing a process of thermal energy, the LaserWeeder disrupts the plant cells with millimeter accuracy, delivering effective weed control. This approach not only reduces labor costs but also addresses challenges related to labor availability in the agricultural industry. Mikesell emphasizes that the LaserWeeder has been trained to differentiate between different weed species, ensuring the protection of crops.

Without the need for harmful herbicides or chemicals, the LaserWeeder provides a more consistent growing process and enhances crop yield. By avoiding damage to crops caused by herbicides, farmers can achieve significant improvements in yield. Additionally, the LaserWeeder offers a sustainable solution, as it eliminates the reliance on manual weed pulling or chemical spraying.

Mikesell notes that the LaserWeeder’s technology allows for a yearly usage by farmers. While the LaserWeeder is highly efficient, Mikesell highlights the ongoing presence of weed seeds in the soil, necessitating continuous weed control measures. Weeds naturally propagate through various means such as air, water systems, and irrigation cycles. Thus, the LaserWeeder becomes an integral part of the farming process, providing consistent and effective weed management year after year.

With its advanced AI-powered capabilities, the LaserWeeder from Carbon Robotics revolutionizes weed control in agriculture, offering farmers a valuable tool to optimize crop growth, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

By Impact Lab