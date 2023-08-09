PepsiCo has offered an insightful look into the innovative utilization of its Tesla Semi electric trucks through a captivating video, offering a glimpse into the future landscape of trucking. With Tesla’s electric semitrucks still in limited production, PepsiCo stands at the forefront of embracing this transformative technology, especially evident at its solar-powered, electrified Sacramento facility.

The majority of PepsiCo’s 21 Tesla Semi electric trucks are actively deployed for deliveries within a 100-mile radius, often involving multiple stops. These remarkable vehicles operate efficiently for up to 12 hours per day, exemplifying the practicality and reliability of electric trucking.

Dejan Antunovic, the electrification program manager at PepsiCo, shared insights into the strategic deployment of these electric marvels. While the bulk of the fleet serves local deliveries, three Tesla Semis have been designated for long-haul routes, spanning distances ranging from 250 to 450 miles. To support these ambitious operations, Tesla has been rolling out its 750 kW Megachargers at PepsiCo facilities, offering an impressive 80% charge in under 45 minutes.

Implementing such high-capacity charging infrastructure has presented challenges, and PepsiCo acknowledges the valuable lessons learned, which will inform the electrification of future depots. Antunovic lauds the exceptional performance of the Tesla Semi, emphasizing the regenerative braking system as a standout feature. He highlights a remarkable achievement: during a descent down Donner Pass en route to Nevada, the Tesla Semi achieved energy neutrality through skillful energy recuperation from braking.

A remarkable highlight emerges as Antunovic shares that the fleet’s efficiency has reached an impressive 1.7 kWh per mile on average. Notably, this achievement has been realized “over the last few months,” underscoring continuous improvement. Such efficiency gains translate into substantial cost savings. Considering the off-peak rate of $0.14 per kWh in Sacramento, these electric trucks offer a remarkable 23% reduction in fuel costs compared to their most efficient diesel counterparts—emphasizing the economic viability of sustainable transport.

The video also features testimonials from Tesla Semi truck drivers who express satisfaction with their electric counterparts. As part of its overarching sustainability commitment, PepsiCo aims to eliminate emissions from its operations by 2040. The company’s significant order of Tesla Semi trucks is instrumental in achieving this ambitious goal. As the world moves toward a greener future, PepsiCo’s proactive embrace of electric trucking with the Tesla Semi fleet serves as a compelling testament to the promising trajectory of sustainable transportation.

