Rolls-Royce, the renowned manufacturer, is planning to usher in a new era of power generation in the UK with mini nuclear reactors that could be operational by the end of this decade. The company announced its intention to install and operate factory-built power stations by 2029, marking a significant step toward a cost-effective and sustainable energy future.

These mini nuclear stations are designed to be mass-manufactured and delivered in transportable units, akin to large modules transported on the back of lorries. This innovative approach not only enhances cost predictability but also simplifies deployment.

While proponents argue that mini reactors are the way forward, opponents have called for the UK to abandon nuclear power and prioritize cheaper renewable energy sources. The debate surrounding nuclear power’s environmental impact has divided environmentalists, with some deeming it hazardous and costly, while others advocate for a multi-faceted approach to achieve the ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Rolls-Royce leads a consortium dedicated to building small modular reactors (SMRs) and installing them at former nuclear sites in locations like Cumbria or Wales. The company envisions deploying between 10 and 15 of these mini nuclear stations across the UK, each occupying an area of approximately 1.5 acres, significantly smaller than traditional power stations.

SMRs hold the promise of widespread deployment, potentially allowing each town to have its own reactor. However, utilizing existing sites mitigates concerns related to safeguarding these facilities against security threats, a critical aspect of the nuclear industry’s continued success.

Rolls-Royce’s cost-effective strategy involves prefabrication, advanced digital welding techniques, and robotic assembly, reducing the overall construction expenses. The anticipated outcome is more affordable electricity.

Critics, like Paul Dorfman from University College London, caution that the benefits of assembly line module construction may be overestimated. They argue that production line errors could lead to widespread defects, proving costly to rectify. Dorfman suggests that building larger units might be more economical.

Rolls-Royce aims to mitigate cost barriers by exporting SMRs to leverage economies of scale. Nevertheless, critics contend that substantial SMR deployment might not be feasible until the mid-2030s, a timeline that could clash with the UK’s pressing need to achieve carbon-free electricity sooner to meet climate change targets.

By Impact Lab