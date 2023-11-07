In the realm of robotic innovation, humanoid robots have garnered much attention, but Fraunhofer’s evoBOT and O³dyn pallet jack demonstrate that speed, strength, and versatility are paramount in logistics and warehousing. While humanoids aspire to perform a wide array of tasks, these specialized robots are leading the charge in redefining efficiency and productivity in industrial settings.

evoBOT, a self-balancing two-wheeled marvel, defies expectations by achieving speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on its extendable legs, while also being capable of lifting up to 65 kg (143 lb) with its self-locking lifting arms. Its dexterity may not match that of a human hand, but its rotating circular grippers enable it to lift objects smoothly without inverting them. With the ability to carry up to 100 kg (220 lb) when loaded by another source, evoBOT is surprisingly agile, thanks to its compact and lightweight design, weighing approximately 40 kg (88 lb). Remarkably, it can tackle slopes with inclinations of up to 45 degrees, even on uneven terrain. In case of a fall, evoBOT effortlessly rights itself, showcasing its resilience. It can operate for up to 8 hours on a single battery charge, making it a reliable choice for demanding tasks. The video of its successful test at Munich Airport demonstrates both its utility and the charm in its operation.

O³dyn, another formidable creation, boasts formidable capabilities as an autonomous pallet jack. Equipped with omnidirectional Mecanum wheels, air suspension, LiDAR, GPS, and 3D camera systems, it can achieve speeds of up to 36 km/h (22 mph) and operate seamlessly indoors and outdoors. The robot uses its omnidirectional wheels to expertly maneuver around pallets, deploying robust arms to lift loads from both sides. With the potential to handle 1,300 kg (2,866 lb) loads in the production version, it offers remarkable agility and precision, capable of navigating tight spaces.

While the O³dyn system continues to address challenges related to unexpected obstacles, Fraunhofer has implemented an emergency brake system to ensure safety, bringing the robot to an immediate halt. This technology is reshaping the logistics and warehousing industry, setting new standards for efficiency and productivity.

By Impact Lab