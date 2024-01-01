Wes Ramage, born with optic nerve hypoplasia, navigated life’s challenges with limited vision until technology offered a groundbreaking solution. Now 43, Wes relies on internet-connected glasses linked to a powerful language model, part of the artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT. Envision, the Netherlands-based company, transformed Google Glass into an indispensable tool for Wes’s daily life.

Upon voice command, like “describe scene,” the glasses capture an image, and an AI model interprets and narrates the surroundings through a text-to-speech feature. This technological leap, driven by advances in language processing and computer vision, empowers the blind and low-vision community with newfound independence and understanding.

Wes’s glasses assist him in diverse tasks, from identifying clothing colors to reading street signs crucial for navigating public transit. The technology also aids in locating misplaced items, as demonstrated by the glasses pinpointing his guide dog, Elm, during a video call. Envision, founded in 2017 by Karthik Mahadevan, utilizes models from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to continually enhance its AI capabilities.

Despite occasional hiccups, such as hallucinated objects or misinterpretations, the benefits are undeniable. Wes, an unpaid beta tester, values the comfort and independence the glasses bring to his life. The technology, priced between US$1,899 to US$3,499, offers a transformative experience for individuals like Wes.

Beyond Envision, other applications emerge, such as Be My AI, a smartphone app providing detailed descriptions of photos. Nayla Farah, a user from Toronto, appreciates the app’s ability to revive memories and offer insights into her surroundings. Be My AI, developed by Be My Eyes, leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4, allowing visually impaired individuals to access information in ways previously unavailable to them.

While AI technology isn’t flawless and occasionally introduces inaccuracies, its impact on the blind and low-vision community is profound. The blend of AI and assistive devices provides a glimpse into a more inclusive and accessible future, where technology becomes a powerful ally for those with visual impairments.

By Impact Lab