Every major economy is building a war chest for the future. The United States — the wealthiest nation in history — doesn’t have one. That might be the strangest gap in American economic policy.

What the Rest of the World Already Figured Out

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund now holds over $2 trillion in assets — roughly $390,000 for every Norwegian citizen. It was built by doing something simple and disciplined: every time Norway pumped oil out of the North Sea, it saved a chunk of the proceeds, invested them globally, and left the money alone. Last year alone, the fund generated a profit of $248 billion, posting a 15% annual return. It now funds nearly a quarter of Norway’s entire national budget — not through taxes, but through returns on invested wealth.

Saudi Arabia has one. Singapore has one. Abu Dhabi has one. China has one. Even tiny New Mexico has one, funded by oil royalties, quietly compounding for decades. The Trump administration called for the establishment of a US sovereign wealth fund by early 2026, and the idea has been floating around Washington in various forms since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet as of today, no formal fund exists, Congress hasn’t authorized one, and the debate over whether it should has become one of the more fascinating — and revealing — arguments in American economic policy.

A U.S. sovereign wealth fund aims to convert today’s economic strength into long-term national prosperity, following models that have benefited future generations elsewhere.



The Proposal on the Table

In February 2025, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to develop a plan for a US sovereign wealth fund within 90 days. The stated goals were straightforward: promote fiscal sustainability, reduce the tax burden on American families, and establish economic security for future generations. Trump pointed to Norway and the Gulf states as models.

The mechanics, however, proved harder than the headline. Plans were submitted to White House officials, but they weren’t satisfied with the result — unnamed sources told Bloomberg that the grandiose fund “ran into legal, financial and political realities” and had become a lower priority. In the absence of a formal fund, the administration began making direct equity investments instead — taking a 9.9% stake in Intel worth roughly $8.9 billion by converting CHIPS Act grants into equity, and a 15% stake in rare-earth miner MP Materials for $400 million. It’s improvised sovereign wealth management, deal by deal, without the structure or governance of a real fund.

A sovereign wealth fund transforms today’s national prosperity into tomorrow’s shared wealth, ensuring future generations benefit from the value America creates today.



The Case For

The most compelling argument for a US sovereign wealth fund is generational fairness. Every generation of Americans has inherited the productivity, infrastructure, institutions, and innovation of the generations before it. Right now, the financial returns on that accumulated national wealth flow almost entirely to private shareholders. A sovereign fund is a mechanism for capturing a portion of those returns for the public — and compounding them over decades.

The timing argument is equally strong. The US sits on enormous latent assets — federal land, mineral rights, spectrum licenses, AI equity stakes, and other national holdings — that are currently either undermonetized or simply not generating a public return. Redirecting even a fraction of those into a well-governed investment vehicle, rather than the general budget where they get spent immediately, could build something meaningful within a generation.

There is also a strategic competition argument that cuts across party lines. China’s sovereign wealth funds actively target critical technologies, infrastructure, and natural resources around the world. Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger publicly argued that a US sovereign wealth fund is necessary to “win the global race for technological supremacy.” Without a comparable instrument, the US is playing geopolitical chess without one of the most important pieces on the board.

And then there’s the AI dimension covered in last week’s column. If the government takes equity stakes in OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and similar companies as part of broader AI policy, those stakes need somewhere to live — a professionally managed, transparent, long-term vehicle designed to hold and grow them. A sovereign wealth fund is exactly that structure.

The Case Against

The fundamental problem is one that critics on both left and right have identified: the US has a budget deficit of roughly 7% of GDP and public debt standing at approximately 100% of GDP. Norway built its fund from surplus oil revenues it didn’t need to spend. The US has no surplus. Any money going into a sovereign wealth fund would either be borrowed — making it a debt-funded speculation — or diverted from other spending, which means the fund’s gains come at the cost of something else being cut.

Without clarity on its purpose, its funding sources, its investment strategy, and its governance structure, a US sovereign wealth fund risks becoming a misplaced fiscal gimmick and an inefficient, potentially corrupt diversion of public resources. Those words come from economists at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, not from partisan critics.

The governance problem is serious and underappreciated. Norway’s fund succeeds in large part because of a strict separation of roles: the Ministry of Finance sets the investment framework, and an independent management body implements it — insulated from political pressure, with all holdings, voting records, and performance reports published publicly. Can Washington replicate that discipline? The same Congress that can’t pass a budget on time would be setting investment policy for a multi-trillion-dollar fund. The temptation to use it as a political tool — directing investments toward favored industries, states, or constituencies — would be enormous and probably irresistible.

One early funding proposal involved monetizing federal public lands — national parks, forests, and mineral rights — to seed the fund. Trading the Grand Canyon’s long-term public value for a one-time capital injection is exactly the kind of short-term thinking a sovereign wealth fund is supposed to prevent. If that’s the funding model, the cure is worse than the disease.

Who Benefits, and Who Should Be Worried

Done right — transparently governed, professionally managed, insulated from political interference, and seeded through genuine asset monetization rather than borrowed money — a US sovereign wealth fund would benefit every American, particularly those without existing investment portfolios. The top 10% of Americans own roughly 93% of all stocks. A sovereign fund is one of the few mechanisms that could give the other 90% a meaningful, compounding stake in the growth of the economy.

Done wrong — politically directed, debt-financed, and used as a tool for industrial policy or strategic favoritism — it benefits insiders, connected industries, and whoever controls the White House at any given moment. The difference between those two outcomes isn’t a matter of good intentions. It’s a matter of governance architecture designed before the money arrives, not after.

The idea of a US sovereign wealth fund is not radical. It is, in fact, overdue. But the history of ambitious government financial vehicles in America suggests that the structure matters as much as the concept. Norway took thirty years to build something the world respects. The US proposal has yet to clearly define what problem it is trying to solve — and until it does, the risk of getting it badly wrong is higher than the risk of waiting a little longer to get it right.

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