Sierra Space has successfully demonstrated, in a ground test, that their full-scale inflatable habitat, designed for a future space station, meets NASA’s stringent safety standards. Conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the test subjected Sierra Space’s 300 cubic meter inflatable structure to pressures five times higher than those it would encounter in space. Referred to as the ultimate burst pressure test, the results surpassed NASA’s recommended safety standard, marking a significant technical achievement.

The inflatable technology, developed in collaboration with ILC Dover, endured pressures, with the structure bursting at 77 psi, exceeding NASA’s safety standard of 60.8 psi, four times the module’s real-life operating pressure. Sierra Space, known for the Dream Chaser spaceplane, is a key player in the race to build a new commercial space station, with their Orbital Reef concept developed in partnership with Blue Origin.

Shawn Buckley, Senior Director of Engineering at Sierra Space, expressed excitement over the results, emphasizing the accomplishment of meeting safety factors during the first full-scale LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) burst test. Sierra Space aims to offer a hub for research, manufacturing, tourism, and other applications in low-Earth orbit through the Orbital Reef project.

The inflatable technology used by Sierra Space shares similarities with that of Bigelow Aerospace, a pioneer in inflatable habitat tech. The recent success marks a critical step toward realizing Sierra Space’s vision of a commercial outpost in space. The LIFE habitat’s inflatable shell, primarily composed of Vectran, a high-performance material, showcased exceptional strength during the test.

This groundbreaking test follows a series of sub-scale tests conducted in the previous year. Sierra Space plans to certify the pressure shell through a series of sub-scale and full-scale tests by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. The company aims to demonstrate a consistent build, process, and architecture, meeting NASA’s recommended safety factors for orbital use.

Sierra Space, with around 300 employees dedicated to the LIFE habitat development, including life support systems, power, communications, and propulsion, is on track for a busy 2024. The success of the LIFE habitat program, particularly the recent burst test, positions Sierra Space as a key player in the race to launch commercial space stations. Despite industry challenges and uncertainties, Sierra Space remains focused on bringing advanced technology to space and contributing to the future of human presence beyond Earth.

In addition to the Orbital Reef project, Sierra Space plans to launch a LIFE habitat pathfinder before Orbital Reef, potentially facilitating commercial pharmaceutical and biotech research, providing a revenue-generating space station, and showcasing breakthrough technologies. As the space industry witnesses increased private investment, Sierra Space’s commitment to developing a commercially viable space station reinforces the potential for a new era in human space exploration.

