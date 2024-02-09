In a city where tradition intersects with innovation, the collaborative efforts of UNStudio, Arup, and local firm Heerim Architecture are about to unveil a groundbreaking architectural wonder—the Seoul Twin Eye. Poised proudly at Sangam World Cup Park in Seoul, this spokeless Ferris wheel marks a significant step forward in architectural achievement.

The brainchild of the Mayor’s visionary initiative, ‘Han River with a Thousand Sunsets,’ the Seoul Twin Eye stands as a symbol of unity, progress, and innovation. Soaring to a height of 180 meters, it is poised to become the world’s tallest spokeless Ferris wheel, gracing the banks of the Han River.

Ben van Berkel, the founder and principal architect of UNStudio, describes the design’s essence, stating, “Located in the heart of the city, this spokeless design reflects Korea’s boundless ambition for innovation and spirit of progress, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with a timeless appreciation for stability and beauty.”

The distinctive spokeless design of the Seoul Twin Eye features two intersecting rings that elegantly revolve around inside and outside tracks. Inspired by the Honcheonsigye—an astronomical clock symbolizing the movement of celestial objects through time—this innovative approach ensures both stability and a visually stunning aesthetic. Housing 64 capsules carrying 20-25 people each, the Ferris wheel offers rides to over 1,400 people simultaneously, nearly doubling the capacity of iconic landmarks like the London Eye. Beyond its design, the Seoul Twin Eye becomes a symbolic representation of Korea’s ambition and spirit.

With a 180-meter diameter, the Seoul Twin Eye will crown a 40-meter-high cultural complex, transforming Sangam World Cup Park into a dynamic focal point. This complex will host exhibition spaces, a performance hall, retail outlets, and food & beverage options, establishing itself as a cultural hub. As the wheel ascends to 220 meters, it promises unparalleled panoramic views of Seoul, inviting visitors to marvel at the city’s beauty from above. To enhance the overall experience, plans include a monorail connecting the subway station to the Ferris wheel and a zip line for the more adventurous souls.

The Seoul Twin Eye stands as a testament to architectural ingenuity, cultural vision, and a commitment to creating spaces that resonate with people. As the world eagerly anticipates the unveiling of this spokeless wonder by UNStudios, Seoul is poised to redefine its skyline, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the city’s heartbeat from new heights.

By Impact Lab