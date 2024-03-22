Japan has unveiled a bold initiative aimed at bolstering its innovation, autonomy, and international competitiveness in space with the establishment of a $6.7 billion Space Strategic Fund over the next decade. The bill, approved by Japan’s cabinet in November, earmarks funds to support the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in advancing space technology development, exploration, and commercialization efforts.

Defining Objectives and Areas of Support The fund’s objectives are multifaceted, including maintaining independence in space capabilities, strengthening technological superiority, and enhancing supply chain autonomy. Three key areas for support have been outlined: satellites, space exploration, and space transportation. This initiative aligns with Japan’s Space Basic Plan, emphasizing collaboration with commercial and academic entities to drive innovation.

Economic and Strategic Imperatives Driven by Japan’s Comprehensive Economic Measures for Completely Overcoming Deflation policy and a broader national strategy, the initiative also aims to address international challenges and bolster Japan’s competitiveness in the global space industry. Yui Nakama, a global fellow at the European Space Policy Institute, underscores the urgency of overcoming Japan’s weakness in international competitiveness in the face of rapid space development in other countries.

Strategic Implementation and Collaborative Funding The strategy focuses on enhancing JAXA’s capabilities in technology development while fostering collaboration among industry, academia, and government sectors. A supplementary budget for FY 2025 allocates $2 billion to support space technology development, reflecting a collaborative approach across ministries. Detailed plans emphasize guidelines for outsourcing, subsidies, and technology development themes aligned with strategic goals.

Targets and Future Plans Concrete targets include the development of a low-cost space transportation system capable of accommodating a wide range of launch demands. Japan aims to achieve approximately 30 institutional and private rocket launches per year by the early 2030s. Notably, Japan’s flagship H3 rocket, despite initial setbacks, aims for around 10 launches per year by the early 2030s, contributing to a significant increase in launch capabilities.

Geopolitical Context and Competition Japan’s initiative comes amid increasing competition and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. With China’s expanding space ambitions and India’s advancements in lunar exploration, Japan is under pressure to maintain its superiority in space. The initiative reflects Japan’s strategic response to geopolitical dynamics and its commitment to deep space exploration, including missions to the moon and Mars.

In conclusion, Japan’s Space Strategic Fund underscores its commitment to advancing space technology, exploration, and commercialization while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and intensifying competition in the global space arena.

By Impact Lab