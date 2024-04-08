Google has rolled out a new feature allowing users to search for and view balances of wallets across various blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Fantom. When users type in wallet addresses, the search results display the remaining token balance per network along with the timestamp indicating the last update of the balance.

The search results provide information solely on the native token for each network, and the timestamp indicates the balance as of the last external transaction. However, Google emphasizes that updates are not instantaneous.

This recent development builds upon Google’s earlier initiative introduced earlier this month, which enabled search results for wallet balances when users searched Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains. ENS offers user-friendly domain names for Ethereum wallet addresses, such as the domain name “vitalik.eth” for Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin’s wallet.

These expansions mark a progression from Google’s initial support for Ethereum wallet balance searches, which commenced last May. At that time, users were able to search for specific public addresses and view wallet balances directly in the search results.

Despite these updates, Google has not provided further information in response to queries from The Block. The tech giant’s continued enhancements in crypto-related search features demonstrate its ongoing commitment to providing users with comprehensive and accessible information in the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

By Impact Lab