Boston Dynamics bid farewell to its iconic humanoid robot, HD Atlas, after 11 years of acrobatic feats and captivating performances. In its place emerges the all-electric successor, boasting enhanced strength and a broader range of motion.

The new Atlas surpasses its predecessor in capability, notably showcasing the ability to fully stand from a prone position, a feat previously unattainable by HD Atlas. However, the manner in which the robot rises from the ground has elicited mixed reactions, with some finding it unsettling. Instead of the conventional method of rolling over and leveraging its arms, the new Atlas employs a peculiar technique: bending its legs backward, rotating knee and hip joints nearly 180 degrees, before propelling itself upright as the remainder of its body unfolds. As it strides backward, its head swivels 180 degrees, adding to its eerie demeanor.

The unveiling of the new Atlas sparked discussion on platforms like the subreddit Oddly Terrifying, where users humorously expressed their unease. Reflecting on the robot’s capabilities, one user quipped, “I don’t think anything bad can happen from creating machines with higher levels of motion than any living creature on the planet.”

In an interview with IEEE Spectrum, Boston Dynamics’ CEO Robert Palter emphasized the deliberate departure from human-like attributes in the new Atlas. Indeed, the video footage of Atlas standing reinforces the company’s success in diverging from traditional humanoid designs.

For those intrigued by Boston Dynamics’ latest innovations, including the electric Atlas and the popular robot dog Spot, a comprehensive exploration awaits in Stephen Beacham’s in-depth video. Explore the future of robotics and witness the evolution of these groundbreaking machines.

By Impact Lab