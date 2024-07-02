The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, already the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 3.6 GW, is poised for a significant expansion. Developers SSE and Equinor have submitted a scoping report for phase D of the project, which could add over 2 GW of capacity, according to a recent press release.

As countries worldwide seek cleaner energy solutions, renewable sources like wind and solar are being adopted aggressively. For the UK, with limited land and inconsistent sunshine, offshore wind projects are a more viable option. The strong winds of the North Sea make offshore wind farms particularly effective, leading to the initial consent for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in 2015. While the project is still under construction in its first three phases, developers are now seeking permission for a fourth phase to further boost its energy production capacity.

Located up to 124 miles (200 km) off the coast of Yorkshire, the Dogger Bank Project comprises a series of offshore wind farms in the North Sea. Each phase of the project has a capacity of 1.2 GW. The wind farm utilizes GE’s Halide series wind turbines, which have a maximum power rating of 14.7 MW. A total of 277 turbines are expected to be installed across the first three phases, resulting in a combined power generation capacity of 3.6 GW. Once completed, the project will supply enough energy to meet the needs of six million UK homes.

As construction continues on the initial phases of the Dogger Bank project, developers SSE Renewables and Equinor are moving forward with plans for phase D. This phase will extend the Dogger Bank project to 130 miles (210 km) off the coast.

According to the Transitional Centralised Strategic Network Plan released by the UK’s National Grid ESO, the Dogger Bank D project will connect to the proposed Birkhill Wood substation in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The developers have sought construction permission from The Crown Estate, the managing authority for seabeds around England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. If approved, Dogger Bank Phase D will add 2 GW of capacity, enhancing the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

This expansion represents a significant step toward cleaner energy and reinforces the UK’s commitment to renewable energy solutions, leveraging the natural wind resources of the North Sea to meet future energy demands.

By Impact Lab