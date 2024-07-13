A new quantum computer has set a world record in “quantum supremacy,” outperforming Google’s Sycamore machine by a factor of 100.

Researchers at quantum computing company Quantinuum used their new 56-qubit H2-1 computer to run various benchmark experiments, evaluating the machine’s performance and qubit quality. Their findings were published on June 4 in a study uploaded to the preprint database arXiv, though it has yet to undergo peer review.

To showcase the quantum computer’s potential, the Quantinuum scientists employed a well-known algorithm to measure qubit noise and error rates. Quantum computers, leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics and qubit entanglement, can perform calculations in parallel. This allows quantum computers to process information in ways that classical computers, which operate sequentially, cannot.

The addition of qubits to a quantum system exponentially increases the machine’s power. Experts predict that quantum computers will eventually handle complex calculations in seconds—tasks that would take classical supercomputers thousands of years to complete.

The point at which quantum computers surpass classical ones is termed “quantum supremacy.” However, achieving practical quantum supremacy would require a quantum computer with millions of qubits. Currently, the largest quantum computer has around 1,000 qubits.

