UK architecture firm Heatherwick Studio has unveiled its design for the transformation of the Hanwha Galleria shopping center in Seoul, introducing striking volumes that resemble “rippled hourglasses.” Located at a major crossroad near the Han River, the existing structures will be replaced with two nearly identical buildings made of curved glass.

The innovative design aims to “redefine the store’s connection to the local area,” according to Heatherwick Studio. Developed in collaboration with local studio Haeahn Architecture and city authorities, the distinctive shape of the buildings is crafted to frame views of the nearby river.

Each building will feature undulating glass facades that curve inward toward their centers, supported by an exposed structural framework. These facades will serve as canvases for night-time projections, adding a dynamic visual element to the skyline.

Separated by the crossroad at ground level, the two structures will be connected underground by an updated subway system, which will also provide direct access to the shopping center. Inside, the buildings will open up to light-filled entrances and landscaped plazas at ground level, designed to enhance the public space in the area.

The design includes open-air gardens at the recessed middle levels of the buildings, which will house cafes, restaurants, and shops. Rooftop gardens will provide panoramic views of the city, creating new communal spaces for residents and visitors alike.

“Traditionally, department stores are quite inward-facing, feeling closed off to the surrounding streets,” explained studio partner Neil Hubbard. “With Hanwha’s ambition to bring more activity to the buildings, we wanted to create a strong silhouette that acts as a gateway while offering Seoulites new garden-like spaces to meet, shop, and enjoy their city.”

Heatherwick Studio’s proposal was selected as part of a competition organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, which sought designs that challenge conventional notions of luxury department stores and highlight South Korea’s growing influence as a global cultural hub.

In addition to this project, Heatherwick Studio is also set to transform Seoul’s Nodeul Island into a public park with “floating islets.” The studio is currently developing its first South American building, featuring a vibrant facade of undulating columns, and its founder, Thomas Heatherwick, is launching an architectural master’s degree at Loughborough University as part of his Humanise campaign.

