As fertility rates plummet across the United States and much of the developed world, recent polls reveal a significant shift in attitudes among younger Americans, with many choosing to forgo parenthood simply because they do not want to have children. This trend is contributing to widespread concerns about declining population numbers and the potential societal disruptions that may follow.

For years, policymakers and analysts have struggled to understand the reasons behind the declining fertility rates in the U.S., Europe, and many Asian countries. In several nations, fertility rates have fallen below the “replacement level” needed to sustain population numbers, raising alarms about future population declines and their potential impact.

South Korea, for example, has a fertility rate of less than one birth per woman, while countries like Italy and Spain have similarly low rates. Many experts have attributed these trends to the high costs associated with childbearing and have advocated for expanded family benefits as a solution to boost fertility rates.

However, recent polls suggest that the issue may be more complex. A July Pew Research poll found that among Americans of prime childbearing age, a majority said they simply “don’t want to” have children. Over 40% expressed a desire to “focus on other things,” and nearly 40% cited concerns about the “state of the world.” In contrast, just over one-third mentioned financial constraints as a reason for not having children.

A similar Pew poll from 2021 also found that a majority of childless adults did not want children because they “just don’t want to.” Another 2022 poll indicated that “personal independence” was a major factor for many Americans opting out of parenthood, with 46% also citing financial concerns.

Catherine Pakaluk, an associate professor of social research and economic thought at The Catholic University of America, believes that the current decline in fertility rates represents a “demand-side crisis.” According to Pakaluk, “people don’t want to have kids, at least not enough to overcome the trade-offs.”

Pakaluk, who has eight children with her husband, Michael, distinguished between “real demand” and “demand in the abstract.” She likened the situation to a survey in which people might express a preference for having an extra car, but only if it came without trade-offs. “If push comes to shove, people could rearrange their lives to make another car payment,” she said. “But the trade-offs necessary to have a second car aren’t ones they want to make.”

This, she argues, is precisely what is happening with children. Pakaluk suggests that government policies and financial incentives alone may not be enough to encourage higher birth rates if people do not have a genuine desire for children.

“What are the actual trade-offs?” she asked. “You probably could make certain aspects of having a kid cheaper, but would you get more kids? It depends on whether people want those kids. And it depends on whether the types of trade-offs you could reduce are the important ones.”

Pakaluk also pointed to a recent article in The Atlantic by Christine Emba, which argued that declining fertility rates have “little to do with policy and everything to do with a deep but unquantifiable human need” for “meaning.” Emba wrote, “Many in the current generation of young adults don’t seem totally convinced of their own purpose or the purpose of humanity at large, let alone that of a child.”

In the absence of a clear sense of meaning, Emba suggested, the perceived challenges of having children may outweigh any government subsidies offered to encourage parenthood.

Married couples with children who spoke to CNA emphasized that while parenthood can be challenging, it is also deeply rewarding. Andrea Serrani, who lives in Indiana with her husband, Xavier, and their four daughters, said that the couple had always planned to have children. “I was blessed to grow up in a happy family with parents who acted like they enjoyed having children,” Andrea said. “The example from the grown-ups all around me showed that children are good, even when they’re difficult.”

Xavier agreed, noting that children are “the natural fruits of marriage,” and both parents were excited to welcome children into their shared life. However, they also acknowledged the demands that children can place on parents. “There are many times throughout the day when I simply want to be alone or ‘do my own thing,’ but my children are standing right there wanting to spend time with me,” Xavier said.

Andrea added that dealing with a strong-willed toddler can be exhausting, but both parents stressed that the challenges of parenthood have ultimately brought clarity and fulfillment to their lives.

