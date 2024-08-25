Apple is reportedly developing an innovative smart home device that features a robotic arm to move a display, positioning it as a central hub for smart home management. Controlled via Siri and Apple Intelligence, this device could revolutionize how users interact with their smart homes.

The upcoming device is designed to follow voice commands like “look at me,” allowing the screen to reposition itself automatically. It will also be able to adjust the camera’s focus during video calls, making interactions more personalized and seamless.

According to insiders, the device will feature a thin robotic arm capable of moving a large screen. This robotic arm, powered by actuators, can tilt the display up and down and rotate it 360 degrees. This concept offers a fresh take on home automation products, setting it apart from existing devices like Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and Meta’s now-discontinued Portal.

Expected to serve multiple functions, the tabletop device could allow users to control various smart home systems, participate in video calls, and monitor home security, among other tasks. It’s being developed under the codename J595, with the project gaining momentum in recent months despite being greenlit two years ago.

While there have been internal debates about the consumer appeal and technical feasibility of such a robotic device, the project has strong support from Apple’s leadership. CEO Tim Cook and Head of Hardware Engineering John Ternus are reportedly in favor of the project. Kevin Lynch, Apple’s Vice President of Technology, who joined the company from Adobe in 2013, is spearheading the initiative.

The core idea behind this device is to create a display that can mimic human head movements, such as nodding during a FaceTime session. It may also include features like locking onto a single person in a crowd during video calls, enhancing user interaction.

Despite concerns about the high cost—potentially around $1,000—and the challenges of integrating a robotic motor into a small stand, the device is expected to launch by 2026 or 2027. Apple is currently testing models running a customized version of iPadOS, with several hundred employees working on the project.

If successful, this device could set a new standard in smart home technology, blending advanced robotics with Apple’s signature design and user experience.

By Impact Lab