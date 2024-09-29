When Svilen and Konstantin Rangelov founded Dronamics in 2014 in Bulgaria, they aimed to revolutionize cargo deliveries across Europe. Their vision was to democratize next-day deliveries, ensuring even the remotest regions were connected to reliable, affordable air freight services.

The Rangelov brothers identified a significant gap in global trade: the lack of rapid, reliable cargo transportation to inaccessible areas. They believed drone technology could fill this void. “We set out to build a next-generation cargo aircraft to accelerate trade and enable same-day delivery for everyone, everywhere,” said Konstantin Rangelov, an aerospace engineer passionate about drones.

Thanks to EU funding, Dronamics quickly progressed, becoming Europe’s first fully licensed cargo drone airline in 2023. They gained designator codes from IATA and ICAO, allowing them to operate on par with other international airlines.

While Europe boasts over 2,000 airports, fewer than 1% handle cargo planes. Most freight is shipped to major airports, leaving smaller regions underserved. Dronamics sees drones as the solution, connecting smaller airports and stimulating economic growth in less-connected regions.

In May 2023, Dronamics made history with the successful flight of its first full-scale cargo drone, the Black Swan. This fixed-wing, remotely-piloted aircraft can carry 350 kilograms of cargo—the equivalent of a small delivery van—over a distance of 2,500 kilometers. It can land at even the smallest airports, requiring just 400 meters of runway, or potentially even a car park.

The first drone ports will be built in the Mediterranean, with plans to expand throughout the EU, serving remote and underserved communities.

While small, piloted airplanes could serve the same function, Svilen Rangelov argues that drones are far more cost-effective. “Piloted airplanes are much more expensive. The pilot takes up a third of the weight, space that could be used for freight. Plus, there’s a shortage of pilots,” he explained.

Dronamics’ drones can deliver packages internationally at up to 50% lower cost than traditional air freight, while reducing CO2 emissions by up to 60%. Their drones can operate on standard fuels as well as biofuels, with a hydrogen-powered version in development. The drones are also more affordable to produce and operate than alternatives.

The company’s mid-term goal is to control a global drone fleet from its operations center in Malta, utilizing a network of drone ports across Europe and beyond.

One of the primary barriers to widespread drone use has been safety concerns, particularly in crowded airspace. Accurate tracking of drone locations is essential to avoid collisions and ensure legal compliance.

TopView, an Italian unmanned aircraft systems company, is leading the CERTIFLIGHT initiative, which aims to securely track drone locations using satellite technology. The initiative, funded by the EU, involves research partners across Europe and will conclude in April 2025.

CERTIFLIGHT also focuses on ensuring secure package delivery. It uses the EU’s Galileo navigation system to protect against “spoofing” attacks, which could manipulate location data and compromise deliveries. Flying tests are scheduled for October to further develop and test this technology.

Dronamics is preparing for commercial operations, beginning in Greece, where it will connect Athens to remote northern regions and islands in the Aegean. The company is also scaling up production, aiming to produce 300 drones annually with EU support.

Dronamics is setting its sights on emerging economies, such as Africa, where improved supply chains could spur economic growth. “Research shows that supply chains have a massive impact on economic development, much more than development aid,” Rangelov noted. “Our drones will help unclog the veins and arteries of a country’s economy.”

Dronamics’ innovative approach to air freight is poised to not only reduce costs and carbon emissions but also bring economic opportunities to underserved areas worldwide.

