The iconic Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, near Middletown, Pennsylvania, which was the site of the worst commercial nuclear accident in U.S. history, is set to reopen. The facility will now serve a new purpose: powering Microsoft’s data centers, which are critical for the tech giant’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations.

Constellation Energy, the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy, announced a historic power purchase agreement with Microsoft. Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation Energy, emphasized the importance of reliable, carbon-free energy sources like nuclear power in supporting industries vital to global economic and technological advancement.

“Powering industries critical to our nation’s global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centers, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour of every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy sources that can consistently deliver on that promise,” Dominguez said.

The agreement is expected to bring significant economic benefits, including the creation of approximately 3,400 jobs and more than $3 billion in state and federal taxes. The reopening of the plant is projected to contribute $16 billion to Pennsylvania’s GDP over the course of the 20-year agreement. The plant, set to reopen in 2028, will be renamed the Crane Clean Energy Center in honor of Chris Crane, the late CEO of Constellation’s former parent company.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted the importance of the state’s nuclear energy industry in reducing emissions and stimulating economic growth. “Pennsylvania’s nuclear energy industry plays a critical role in providing safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity that helps reduce emissions and grow Pennsylvania’s economy,” Shapiro said.

Unlike fossil fuel power plants, nuclear facilities do not emit carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases, making them a key player in combating climate change. The reactor slated for reopening was not involved in the partial meltdown that occurred at the plant in 1979, which remains one of the most significant nuclear incidents in U.S. history.

Dominguez assured that before its closure, the plant had been one of the safest and most reliable nuclear plants on the grid. The plant was originally shuttered due to economic challenges in 2019 when it couldn’t compete with cheaper energy sources. Dominguez expressed confidence that the revitalized plant will not only contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy but also serve its renewed mission as a clean energy provider.

However, some local activists have expressed concerns about the reopening, particularly regarding potential taxpayer involvement. Eric Epstein, of the watchdog group Three Mile Island Alert, questioned the economic viability of reopening the plant, noting, “What would be a better investment for our money? We were told: let the marketplace decide. The market decided, and they decided it’s not nuclear.”

The revival of nuclear energy is gaining traction across the country. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, for example, has invested $1 billion in a nuclear power plant in Wyoming that will provide power for homes and AI, further signaling the industry’s potential role in a future powered by clean energy.

By Impact Lab