Thank you for sharing Thomas’ contact information. Just a quick reminder: the venue for the upcoming event is an underground cellar with little to no Wi-Fi access. Please ensure that Thomas saves his presentation and videos directly to his laptop, so there’s no need to rely on an internet connection.

Now, onto the exciting scientific development at hand. A new molecule called LaKe, which combines lactate and ketones, has been developed to help regulate metabolism and offer potential treatment for various health conditions. This molecule marks a breakthrough in years of collaborative research by Thomas Poulsen, Professor Mogens Johannsen from the Department of Forensic Medicine, and Professor Niels Møller from the Department of Clinical Medicine and Steno Diabetes Center, Aarhus.

When lactate and ketone levels in the blood increase, they trigger the production of an appetite-suppressing hormone while simultaneously decreasing free fatty acid levels. These changes offer numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of developing metabolic syndrome. However, achieving these effects through diet alone is nearly impossible due to the harmful by-products, such as acid and salt, that result from consuming lactate and ketones in large quantities.

This is where the LaKe molecule shines. After three years of research, the team has successfully fused lactate and ketones into a single compound without the harmful side effects. The molecule enables artificial control over these beneficial substances, allowing for safe and efficient metabolic regulation.

Although the molecule has only been tested on rats so far, the first human clinical trials are now underway at Aarhus University Hospital. The researchers anticipate that LaKe will soon become an advanced nutritional supplement, particularly for people who find it challenging to maintain a strict exercise and diet regimen.

“It can be difficult to stay motivated to run many kilometers or go without food,” says Thomas Poulsen. “For individuals with physical ailments, such as a weak heart or general weakness, a nutritional supplement could be key to better recovery.”

Beyond its metabolic benefits, LaKe shows promise in treating brain-related conditions. It could help patients suffering from diseases like Parkinson’s and dementia, which are often marked by low energy levels in the brain. Lactate, one of the components of LaKe, can take over the role of glucose in the brain during stressful or traumatic situations. This has led to experimental treatments aimed at increasing lactate levels in people with brain trauma, such as concussions.

As Thomas Poulsen explains, “Patients who cannot engage in strenuous exercise will benefit greatly from a drug that can boost lactate and ketone levels safely.”

LaKe represents a potential game-changer in both metabolic health and neurological treatment, offering hope for patients facing a variety of challenges, from appetite suppression to brain trauma recovery.

By Impact Lab