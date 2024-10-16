At Tesla’s highly anticipated “We, Robot” event, the company introduced its much-awaited Robotaxi, a two-seater designed exclusively for driverless operations. However, the real surprise of the night was the reveal of an autonomous van, dubbed the “Robovan,” capable of carrying 20 passengers or handling cargo for various commercial purposes.

While the event was expected to focus on the Robotaxi and offer updates on Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, the autonomous van stole the spotlight. The Robotaxis were showcased in action, transporting attendees around the Warner Bros. studio lot, and Optimus robots served drinks and distributed goodie bags. But the Robovan’s debut, though somewhat unexpected, offered a glimpse of Tesla’s broader ambitions for driverless mass transit and logistics.

Rumors about a “Robovan” had circulated for years, especially following Tesla’s work on a 12-passenger van for Boring Company tunnels and the leaked prototype of a people-mover vehicle. At the event, Tesla displayed the van in action, showing its capability to carry passengers, although the configuration seen only included 14 seats, with space potentially available for cargo.

While specific details were sparse, Tesla did release photos of the van’s passenger configuration on its website, giving insight into its spacious and modern interior. The van is versatile, with plans for both passenger and cargo configurations, making it ideal for tasks like airport shuttles, small-scale mass transit, and last-mile city deliveries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the cost per mile for the Robotaxi could drop to around 20 cents, with the Robovan potentially cutting that even further to an impressive 5-10 cents per mile. This makes the Robovan particularly appealing for cities needing efficient, cost-effective solutions for transport routes that don’t demand large buses or for businesses looking for affordable delivery vehicles.

Musk emphasized his vision that “the future should look like the future,” reflected in the Robovan’s futuristic design, which, while striking, has a familiar Tesla aesthetic. However, there are some practical concerns, such as the demo van’s low ground clearance, which may need adjustment for everyday use on city roads.

Unlike the Robotaxi, which Musk promised would be available within two years, no launch date was announced for the Robovan. Despite this, the van could revolutionize sectors like student transport, municipal shuttles, and urban logistics when it eventually hits the streets.

Electrek’s Take

The Robotaxi, while innovative, has faced criticism for its limited two-seat design, which restricts its utility for families or groups of friends. The Robovan addresses this concern by offering more seating capacity and versatility, making it a more practical solution for reducing road congestion and improving efficiency in shared transportation. With Tesla’s track record of pushing the boundaries of design and functionality, the Robovan could be a game-changer for autonomous mass transit and cargo transport in the near future.

By Impact Lab