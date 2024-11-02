Beijing-based Space Transportation, also known as Lingkong Tianxing Technology, has announced the successful test flight of its Yunxing prototype—a commercial transport plane capable of flying nearly twice the speed of Concorde, the world’s first supersonic passenger plane. The Yunxing prototype can reportedly reach speeds of Mach 4, or approximately 3,069 miles per hour, and a follow-up engine test is planned for next month, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The company aims to complete a full-sized model by 2027.

When the Concorde launched, it set groundbreaking standards for supersonic travel, becoming the first passenger airliner to reach twice the speed of sound. Powered by Rolls-Royce Olympus engines, the Concorde was capable of speeds up to 1,330 miles per hour, enabling passengers to fly from New York to London in about three hours. Now, Space Transportation intends to shatter this record with a supersonic jet that could complete a journey from Beijing to New York in roughly two hours.

The Yunxing prototype boasts several cutting-edge features, including the ability to take off and land vertically, as well as reaching altitudes of up to 65,600 feet (20,000 meters). This high-altitude performance is expected to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce flight times. During recent tests, the company evaluated the prototype’s aerodynamics, thermal protection, control systems, avionics, and structural integrity, setting a strong foundation for the development of a full-sized model.

Founded in 2018 by Yudong Wang, Space Transportation focuses on reducing the costs of space exploration and developing hypersonic aircraft. The company has achieved notable milestones, including the Yao-10 flight mission of the Tianxing I rocket in May 2022. With capabilities spanning from full-system design to flight load analysis, structural planning, and strength testing, Space Transportation has established itself as a leader in hypersonic technology.

As testing continues, Space Transportation’s ambitious goal to make commercial supersonic travel at Mach 4 a reality may soon usher in a new era of global transportation.

By Impact Lab