Clone Robotics, a forward-thinking robotics startup based in Poland, has revealed a remarkable new achievement: a humanoid torso capable of intricate, human-like movements. In its demo video, the robotic torso is ghostly white—almost eerily so, with a design that could easily fit into a horror film. But beneath its unsettling appearance lies a feat of engineering that is both innovative and impressive.

While companies like Tesla have made waves with their bipedal robots that can jump, dance, and eventually assist with everyday tasks, Clone Robotics has a different vision. Their humanoid torso, while seemingly less advanced, represents a step in a much more complex and ambitious direction.

Founded in 2021, Clone Robotics specializes in biomimetic robotics—a field dedicated to creating robots that move with the dexterity and strength of biological organisms. Their goal is not to create household assistants but to replicate the human body’s range of motion with precision and grace. And for that, they’ve chosen one of the most difficult models to mimic: the human torso.

The humanoid torso developed by Clone Robotics is, as the company describes, a marvel of biomimetic engineering. The torso’s movements are driven by artificial muscles that replicate the movements of the human body. The company’s YouTube page explains that the robot features “an actuated elbow, a cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic, and glenohumeral joints.”

Instead of focusing on achieving every possible human-like motion from the start, Clone Robotics first replicated the human torso’s anatomy and then designed a system of artificial muscles to activate those movements. The result is a humanoid form that is almost unnervingly close to a real human body in its range of motion.

The Clone Torso is built around a lightweight skeleton that houses various components, offering structural support to the entire form. In the demo video, the torso is placed atop a pelvis and features a head-like appendage. Its white skin is more than just aesthetic; it serves to protect the internal electronics that control the robot’s movements.

The key to the Torso’s functionality lies in a sophisticated hydraulic system. Battery-operated pumps and valves circulate water throughout the robot, allowing for controlled muscle-like movements. By pushing water through tubes, the system activates tendons and flexes joints, mimicking the muscle movements that are essential to human motion. The fluidic actuation method is not only innovative but also offers a lighter, potentially more efficient way to achieve realistic movement.

Clone Robotics has no intention of bringing these robots into homes anytime soon. Instead, the company is focused on using their technology in industrial applications, particularly in assembly lines or manufacturing environments. The goal is to replace humans in jobs that require dexterity and fine motor skills, allowing robots to perform repetitive tasks without losing the subtlety of human movement.

Beyond manufacturing, the company’s robotic hands may also have medical applications. Clone Robotics envisions using its robots as rehabilitation tools. By controlling the robotic hands remotely via teleoperation, patients could participate in rehabilitation exercises, helping them regain muscle function and strength. This opens up exciting possibilities in the field of physical therapy.

While Clone Robotics has not yet announced plans to develop a fully humanoid robot, the possibility is certainly on the horizon. As evidenced by the development of the torso—and with the company working on a robotic head—the day may come when a fully realized humanoid robot with human-like muscle dexterity is capable of performing household chores, medical tasks, and more.

For now, Clone Robotics remains focused on advancing the field of biomimetic robotics and pushing the boundaries of what robots can achieve by emulating human anatomy. With their innovative use of artificial muscles and hydraulic actuation, Clone Robotics is setting the stage for a new era in robotic design.

