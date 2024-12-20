MedCAD, a leading US-based medical technology company, has unveiled a significant advancement in facial reconstruction technology with the introduction of 3D-printed titanium AccuPlate reconstruction plates for mandible and midface procedures.

The innovative AccuPlate 3DTi series represents a leap forward in surgical implant technology, offering enhanced customization options while significantly reducing delivery times. These plates are designed to address a broad spectrum of surgical requirements, from routine procedures to complex reconstructions.

The new product line features an impressive range of specifications, with plate thicknesses varying from 2.0 mm to 2.8 mm to accommodate different anatomical needs. The plates incorporate several advanced design elements, including:

Inferior border hooks for improved stability

Integrated graft trays for biological material

Precise spacing for off-the-shelf mesh between the plate and mandible

Options for both locking and non-locking threaded plates

Integrated 3D-printed mesh capability

Perhaps most notably, MedCAD has streamlined its production process to enable delivery within just five days of surgeon approval, marking a significant improvement in turnaround time for custom surgical implants.

This advancement in 3D printing technology allows MedCAD to optimize both customization capabilities and manufacturing efficiency, providing surgeons with faster access to precisely tailored solutions for their patients’ specific needs. The combination of rapid production and enhanced design features positions these implants at the forefront of facial reconstruction technology.

The development represents a significant step forward in personalized medical devices, promising to improve both surgical outcomes and patient care in facial reconstruction procedures.

By Impact Lab