Researchers have developed an innovative 3D-printed hollow suppository designed to deliver cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of epilepsy. This cutting-edge device, which combines 3D printing and molding techniques, features a unique design consisting of an outer shell filled with CBD and an inner spring structure. The development aims to overcome limitations associated with traditional oral CBD medications, particularly the significant first-pass effect that reduces bioavailability when taken orally.

The hollow structure of the suppository allows it to remain in the body while adapting to normal bodily functions, making it especially beneficial for children and patients who may experience frequent bowel movements. The design ensures that the medication stays in place, providing more reliable and consistent delivery of CBD.

One of the major advantages of this new suppository is its ability to release CBD slowly over a five-hour period, ensuring a controlled and prolonged therapeutic effect. In laboratory tests, both in vitro and in vivo, the suppository was shown to be safe, with no adverse effects. In preclinical trials using rat models of epilepsy, the treatment demonstrated positive results in reducing brain damage and inflammation, while also improving the gut microbiota composition—an important factor for overall health.

This new delivery system addresses some of the challenges of oral CBD, where a significant amount of the active compound is broken down in the digestive system before it can reach the bloodstream, reducing its effectiveness. By bypassing the digestive tract, the suppository ensures higher bioavailability and more precise dosing.

To create the suppository, the research team employed fused deposition modeling (FDM) using thermoplastic urethane filaments to construct the inner spring structure. The outer shell was manufactured using a 3D-printed metal mold filled with a carefully formulated mixture of CBD, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and polyethylene glycol (PEG). This approach not only optimizes the delivery of the drug but also leverages the versatility of 3D printing technology in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The researchers point out that this is the first-ever instance of a 3D-printed drug-loaded suppository specifically designed for epilepsy treatment. The use of 3D printing opens up new possibilities for personalized medicine, allowing for the creation of tailored drug delivery systems that could be adjusted for individual patient needs.

This development represents a significant leap forward in the treatment of epilepsy, particularly for patients who have difficulty taking oral medications. By improving the bioavailability and control over drug release, the new 3D-printed suppository offers a promising alternative for delivering CBD, a compound with growing interest for its potential in managing epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

As researchers continue to refine this new approach, it may pave the way for more effective and patient-friendly treatments for epilepsy, as well as for other conditions that could benefit from alternative drug delivery methods.

