Japan’s renewable energy ambitions have taken a significant step forward with the successful deployment of the AR1100 tidal turbine by Proteus Marine Renewables. Situated in the Naru Strait, between the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture, this milestone installation marks Japan’s first megawatt-scale grid-connected tidal energy system.

The AR1100 turbine, with a capacity of 1.1 MW, has the potential to play a key role in decarbonizing the Goto Islands’ power grid, helping Japan reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. “Our next immediate focus is the commissioning of the turbine, Japan’s first-ever MW-scale grid-connected tidal system, followed by the testing and accreditation phase,” said Philip Archer, Managing Director of Proteus Operations Japan.

This installation not only strengthens Japan’s renewable energy future but also solidifies Proteus Marine Renewables’ position as a global leader in tidal energy technology. The company is now the first to operate megawatt-scale tidal turbines in two countries, having already installed similar systems in the UK.

Proteus’s journey in the Naru Strait began in 2021 with a successful pilot project that featured a 500kW tidal turbine. This earlier deployment demonstrated the technology’s reliability, with an impressive 97% turbine availability. Encouraged by the results, Proteus partnered with Kyuden Mirai Energy (KME) to enhance the turbine’s capacity, upgrading it to its current 1.1 MW rating.

Leveraging the modular design of its tidal turbines, Proteus seamlessly upgraded the device, integrating advanced pitch and yaw systems to optimize power generation and minimize stress on the turbine. These improvements resulted in increased performance and efficiency, making the AR1100 a more powerful asset in harnessing tidal energy.

The AR1100 tidal turbine features a three-bladed rotor, designed to capture energy from tidal currents efficiently. Each blade’s angle is adjustable in real-time to ensure optimal power generation and reduce wear on the turbine. A drivetrain then transfers the captured energy to a generator, converting it into electricity.

To withstand the challenging marine environment, the AR1100 is mounted on a gravity-based structure that ensures stability. Additionally, the turbine is equipped with a yaw mechanism, allowing it to rotate and remain aligned with changing tidal flows. A subsea cable transmits the generated electricity to an onshore substation, which then integrates it seamlessly into the local power grid.

Founded in 2022 through a management buyout of Simec Atlantis Energy’s tidal energy division, Proteus Marine Renewables specializes in offshore energy technologies. Since its inception, the company has deployed tidal turbines in six countries, generating over 20 GWh of electricity.

Proteus’s expertise extends well beyond Japan and the UK. The company is collaborating with partners in Scotland, France, and the United States to deploy its AR Series turbine generation systems, advancing the global transition to renewable energy and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As Proteus continues to lead the charge in tidal energy innovation, the successful deployment of the AR1100 in Japan represents a major step toward the widespread adoption of marine renewable energy technologies, offering a new, reliable source of clean power for communities around the world.

