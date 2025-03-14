In a groundbreaking achievement, Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 aircraft has captured the attention of the aviation world by breaking the sound barrier during a supersonic flight, with shock waves from the event photographed in stunning detail. The historic flight, which took place in January, marked XB-1 as the first privately developed civil supersonic aircraft to break the sound barrier in the United States.

Just weeks later, on February 10th, the aircraft achieved another supersonic milestone, this time in collaboration with NASA. The second flight was used to capture detailed ground-based images of the shock waves generated by the XB-1 as it soared at supersonic speeds. For this specialized imaging, a team from NASA utilized Schlieren photography, a technique that reveals changes in air density around the aircraft—a phenomenon that is typically invisible to the naked eye.

Schlieren photography is a challenging technique, requiring perfect conditions and precise timing. To capture these unique images, Boom’s Chief Test Pilot, Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, flew the XB-1 over the Mojave Desert, following a precise flight path calculated by NASA. The aircraft’s trajectory was carefully mapped using specialized avionics software developed by Boom’s team, guiding the aircraft to a specific point over the desert where the aircraft would fly in front of the sun.

NASA deployed ground-based telescopes with special filters to detect the air distortions and shock waves produced by XB-1’s supersonic flight. The resulting Schlieren images captured the shock waves and variations in air density, providing a stunning visual record of the aircraft as it broke the sound barrier at speeds above Mach 1.

One of the most significant findings from the February 10th flight was that no audible sonic boom was detected on the ground. Despite the aircraft’s supersonic speed, the analysis conducted using strategically placed microphones along XB-1’s flight path showed that the aircraft did not produce the expected ground-level sonic boom. This result is a key part of Boom Supersonic’s goal to develop a commercial supersonic airliner that can travel at speeds faster than current airliners, without disrupting those on the ground.

Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, expressed his excitement over the achievement, saying, “This image makes the invisible visible—the first American-made civil supersonic jet breaking the sound barrier. Thanks to Geppetto’s exceptional flying and our partnership with NASA, we were able to capture this iconic image. We also confirmed that XB-1 made no audible sonic boom, which paves the way for coast-to-coast flights up to 50% faster.”

The data gathered from XB-1’s test flights, including the shock wave images and the sonic boom analysis, will play a crucial role in the development of Boom Supersonic’s next project, the Overture airliner. Boom plans to incorporate “Boomless Cruise” technology, which aims to eliminate the disruptive sonic boom typically associated with supersonic flights. This technology will be based on the valuable insights gained from the XB-1 test flights.

The Overture airliner, which Boom Supersonic is developing, is expected to be the world’s fastest commercial airliner, offering passengers the ability to travel coast-to-coast in significantly less time. The success of the XB-1 flights, with the ability to fly supersonically without generating a sonic boom audible on the ground, is a major step forward in making supersonic commercial travel a reality.

The achievements of XB-1 and its collaboration with NASA represent a significant milestone in the quest for quieter, faster supersonic travel. As Boom Supersonic works toward the development of the Overture airliner, the potential for supersonic commercial flights without the environmental and societal impacts of traditional sonic booms is now more within reach than ever before. The groundbreaking use of Schlieren photography and the confirmation of boomless supersonic flight are just the beginning of a new era in aviation technology.

