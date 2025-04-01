A significant hurdle to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has always been the time it takes to recharge them. This week, Chinese EV maker BYD revealed a breakthrough in charging technology with a charger that can recharge an electric vehicle almost as quickly as filling up at a gas station.

While the range of electric vehicles has dramatically improved over the years, most still offer about half the distance per charge compared to a full tank of gas. This limited range, combined with the fact that public charging stations are much less common than gas stations and take much longer to charge vehicles, has contributed to the widespread issue of “range anxiety.” Even though fast chargers can provide 200 miles of range in approximately 15 minutes, the time required to recharge remains a major sticking point for many consumers.

BYD may have just solved this problem with the unveiling of its new ultra-fast charger, capable of providing 249 miles of electricity in just five minutes. The company also announced plans to deploy over 4,000 of these chargers across China.

“In order to completely solve our users’ charging anxiety, we have been pursuing a goal to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as the refueling time of petrol vehicles,” BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said at the launch event in Shenzhen, according to The Verge.

This breakthrough isn’t just about the charger itself. BYD’s “Super e-Platform” combines high-capacity batteries that can charge at 10 times their normal rate with internally developed high-voltage silicon carbide power chips. These innovations allow the chargers to deliver an impressive 1,000 kilowatts of power, as reported by Reuters.

While other Chinese automakers have developed fast chargers that can deliver similar range in about 10 minutes, BYD is the first to achieve charging times comparable to filling up a gas tank. In contrast, Tesla’s current Superchargers deliver 250 kilowatts, with an upcoming version due to launch later this year that will top out at 500 kilowatts.

“Tesla has definitely moved from leader to laggard in EV battery and charging technology at this point,” said Matt Teske, founder and CEO of electric vehicle charging startup Chargeway, speaking with Axios.

The key to BYD’s breakthrough is its ability to handle up to 1,000 volts, while Tesla’s chargers are limited to 400 volts. However, experts caution that widespread use of such ultra-high voltages could strain grid capacity if deployed extensively, according to Reuters.

It’s important to note that the 249 miles of range provided by BYD’s charger is based on Chinese testing standards, which are generally more generous than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards, according to Ars Technica.

For now, U.S. drivers won’t be able to experience this lightning-fast charging anytime soon. The new chargers will only be available for BYD’s two latest models—the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV. Moreover, due to new rules introduced by the Biden administration earlier this year, Chinese-made EVs are essentially banned in the U.S.

Though this technology won’t be available to U.S. consumers in the immediate future, BYD has set a high bar for the EV industry. As the company leads the charge in reducing charging times, it’s only a matter of time before recharging an electric car becomes as quick and convenient as stopping at the pump.

By Impact Lab