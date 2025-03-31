Star Catcher Industries has announced a significant achievement in its pursuit of space-based energy transmission, successfully beaming concentrated solar energy over 100 meters to satellite solar arrays on the ground at EverBank Stadium in Florida. The March 21 demonstration marked the first real-world test of the startup’s vision for a space-based power grid, one that eliminates the need for customer satellites to be retrofitted or outfitted with custom receivers.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Catcher aims to revolutionize energy delivery by harnessing solar power in space and transmitting it wirelessly to Earth. “This demonstration marks the first end-to-end test of our space power beaming technology, proving we can collect and transmit energy with the precision needed for space applications,” said Andrew Rush, co-founder and CEO of Star Catcher. “Today’s success takes us one step closer to eliminating power constraints in space and unlocking new capabilities for satellites and the customers they serve.”

Though the company did not reveal the exact amount of power transmitted during the test, the demonstration proved the viability of the technology. The startup is planning an even larger demonstration this summer at Cape Canaveral, a former Space Shuttle landing site, where it intends to beam hundreds of watts of energy across more than a kilometer to power multiple simulated satellites.

The upcoming Cape Canaveral test will also involve tracking capabilities with moving representative client satellites, validating the technology’s ability to handle the dynamic nature of low Earth orbit (LEO). Star Catcher has proposed deploying a constellation of 200 power-beaming satellites in LEO, which would deliver energy to other spacecraft also in orbit.

Spokesperson Camille Bergin shared that Star Catcher plans its first in-orbit demonstration for 2026, although a timeline for commercial service has yet to be established. With this successful ground-based test, the company is positioning itself to bring new capabilities to the satellite industry and lay the groundwork for a future where space-based power could become a critical resource for Earth and beyond.

