In a significant leap forward for wound care technology, researchers at Caltech and the Keck School of Medicine of USC have developed iCares, a next-generation smart bandage that monitors wound conditions in real time, detects early signs of infection, and supports faster healing. Described as a “lab on skin,” this innovative device could transform the treatment of chronic wounds—particularly those caused by diabetes or poor circulation.

Led by Wei Gao, Caltech professor of medical engineering, the team has engineered a bandage that not only samples fluid from wounds but also analyzes biomarkers, delivering timely insights and even targeted therapies. The iCares system marks a shift from passive wound care to active, data-driven healing.

Real-Time Monitoring and Targeted Treatment

After demonstrating success in animal models in 2023, Gao’s team has now tested the improved iCares bandage on 20 human patients suffering from chronic wounds. The bandage continuously sampled wound exudate—fluid produced during inflammation—and successfully identified key biomarkers that reveal infection and inflammation, such as nitric oxide and hydrogen peroxide. These indicators can appear one to three days before physical symptoms, giving clinicians a critical head start in treatment.

“Our microfluidic system removes excess moisture and ensures that we’re analyzing the freshest samples, which is key for accurate biomarker detection,” Gao explains. “This allows us to monitor the wound’s status in real time and act quickly if signs of infection or delayed healing appear.”

AI-Powered Healing Predictions

Beyond monitoring, the iCares team has developed a machine learning algorithm capable of classifying wound typesand predicting healing outcomes with accuracy comparable to expert clinicians. This could significantly enhance clinical decision-making and personalize care for each patient.

A Low-Cost, High-Tech Solution

The iCares bandage is made from a flexible, biocompatible polymer that can be 3D printed affordably, making it scalable for widespread clinical use. Its modular design features:

A nanoengineered sensor array to detect biomarkers

to detect biomarkers A disposable sensor layer for hygiene and single-use applications

for hygiene and single-use applications A reusable circuit board for signal processing and wireless communication with smartphones or other devices

Inside the bandage are three microfluidic modules that manage fluid movement:

A membrane that draws fluid from the wound A bioinspired shuttle that transports fluid to the sensors A micropillar system that carries used fluid away

This tri-layer system ensures efficient sampling and real-time analysis, while promoting a clean, healing-friendly environment for the wound.

Looking Ahead

The iCares bandage could become a game-changer for chronic wound management, offering a practical, affordable, and highly intelligent solution for hospitals, outpatient care, and even at-home use. It may also pave the way for future medical wearables that integrate diagnostics, treatment, and communication into a single, user-friendly device.

The team’s findings were published on April 23, 2025, in Science Translational Medicine. The research was supported by leading institutions, including the NIH, NSF, Army Research Office, and American Cancer Society, with infrastructure provided by Caltech’s Kavli Nanoscience Institute.

This pioneering work brings us closer to a future where wearable technology not only monitors health—but actively heals.

By Impact Lab