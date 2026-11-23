The Last Time Anyone Needed Your Advice

AI is quietly taking over the small moments when people turn to us for help, and we may not notice what we’ve lost until it’s gone

By Futurist Thomas Frey

The Phone Call That Stopped Coming

Walter Brennan is 71. For 40 years he was the guy everybody called.

When his nephew bought his first car, he called Walter. When the neighbor’s furnace made a strange noise, she knocked on Walter’s door. When his daughter was deciding whether to take a job in Seattle, she sat at his kitchen table for three hours while he asked questions and poured coffee. When a young man at church was thinking about starting a business, the pastor said, “Go talk to Walter.”

Walter never thought of himself as important. He just knew things, and people trusted him.

Then, gradually, the calls stopped.

His nephew’s son bought a car last spring after a 20-minute conversation with an AI that compared prices, checked repair records, and negotiated the deal. The neighbor’s new furnace diagnoses itself. His granddaughter is weighing a job offer in Austin, and she’s talking it through with an AI that knows her finances, her personality, and the city’s housing market better than Walter ever could.

Nobody meant to leave Walter out. Nobody even noticed they had.

Except Walter. He noticed. One evening he told his wife, “I think the last time anyone needed my advice was about two years ago. I just didn’t know it was the last time.”

Sometimes the most powerful affirmation of human worth is a simple question: “What do you think?” AI threatens to make those moments disappear.



The Invisible Currency of Being Consulted

We tend to measure self-worth in big things: careers, titles, income, accomplishments. But much of our sense of who we are comes from tiny, unremarkable moments.

A coworker leans over and asks, “Can I get your opinion on this?”

A friend texts, “You know about this stuff. What would you do?”

A teenager, after months of eye-rolling, asks, “Dad, how did you know Mom was the one?”

A young employee stops by and says, “You’ve been here a long time. How do I handle this?”

Each one sends a quiet message: You know something. You’re trusted. You matter.

These moments are so ordinary we don’t count them, which is exactly why their disappearance can go unnoticed for years.

The Shift Is Already Here

This is happening faster than most people realize. A recent Use.AI survey of about 6,800 people across four regions found that 72% now ask AI systems for answers before seeking help from a friend, colleague, or family member. In Australia, almost half, 47 per cent, say they trust artificial intelligence (AI)-generated advice more than guidance from friends or family.

The shift reaches into our most personal relationships. In a 2026 survey by Elon University’s Imagining the Digital Future Center, 53% strongly or somewhat agreed with the statement: I turn to AI when I need advice on how to handle difficult situations with other people. A Marriage.com survey found that 44% of married Americans have used an AI tool for relationship advice, with usage climbing to nearly 65% among millennials.

Each of those numbers stands for a conversation that used to happen between two people.

When AI becomes everyone’s trusted advisor, grandparents, mentors, parents, and neighborhood experts risk losing something irreplaceable: the joy of being asked.



Who Loses the Most

The decline of being consulted won’t hit everyone equally. Some groups are especially exposed.

The Elders

For most of history, older people held a society’s accumulated wisdom. Grandparents knew how to plant crops, raise children, handle grief, and survive hard times. AI now holds far more information than any grandparent. If wisdom becomes a database, elders lose one of their most important social roles.

Example: A grandmother who spent 50 years cooking for family gatherings realizes her grandchildren no longer call for her recipes. They ask an AI that can adjust any dish for gluten-free, vegan, or low-sodium diets instantly.

The Mentors

Senior professionals have long gained purpose from guiding younger colleagues. When junior employees can ask an AI how to handle a difficult client or structure a proposal, the hallway conversation disappears.

The Neighborhood Experts

Every community has its “go-to” people: the handyman, the tax guy, the woman who knows how to deal with City Hall. These informal experts hold communities together. AI makes them unnecessary.

Parents of Teenagers

This may be the most painful one. The rare moments when teenagers actually ask their parents for guidance are precious. If those questions go to a chatbot first, many parents may never get them.

Why AI Advice Is So Appealing

To be fair, there are real reasons people prefer the machine.

AI never judges. It’s available at 3 a.m. It doesn’t gossip, get tired, or bring up your past mistakes. It often knows more facts than any human advisor. Asking a person for help also means admitting you don’t know something, and that can feel embarrassing. Asking a machine costs nothing socially.

But that last point shows what’s being lost. The social cost of asking a person is also the social glue. When you ask someone for advice, you make yourself a little vulnerable, and you give them a gift: the experience of being trusted. Both people come away more connected.

A machine can give you an answer. It can’t receive your trust in a way that changes its sense of who it is.

The loneliest future isn’t one where nobody is around. It’s one where everyone is present, but nobody needs you anymore.



The Hidden Health Cost

There’s growing evidence that feeling useful affects how long and how well we live. Researchers have long linked purpose and social contribution with better physical and mental health in older adults. Being needed gets people out of bed in the morning.

If AI steadily removes everyday chances to be helpful, we could see an invisible wave of quiet loneliness. It won’t be the loneliness of having no one around. It’ll be the loneliness of having people around who no longer need you.

How We Can Keep the Phone Ringing

The answer isn’t to reject AI advice. It’s often excellent. The answer is to protect human consultation on purpose.

Ask people first, sometimes. Even when you know AI could answer faster, call someone. Ask your father about mortgages. Ask your aunt how she handled a difficult boss. The answer matters less than the asking.

Even when you know AI could answer faster, call someone. Ask your father about mortgages. Ask your aunt how she handled a difficult boss. The answer matters less than the asking. Use AI to prepare, not replace. Research a decision with AI, then bring it to a trusted person: “Here’s what I found. What do you think?”

Research a decision with AI, then bring it to a trusted person: “Here’s what I found. What do you think?” Build mentorship into institutions. Companies and schools can create formal roles that connect experienced people with younger ones, focused on judgment and life wisdom rather than information.

Companies and schools can create formal roles that connect experienced people with younger ones, focused on judgment and life wisdom rather than information. Value the questions machines can’t answer. “What did it feel like?” “What would you do differently?” “What do you regret?” These questions can only be answered by someone who lived it.

Final Thoughts

There’s a strange sadness in “last times” we don’t recognize. The last time a child asks to be carried. The last time an aging parent calls for help with a form. The last time a friend says, “I need your advice.”

We rarely know these moments are final while they’re happening.

AI will bring extraordinary benefits, including instant expertise, round-the-clock support, and better decisions for billions of people. But it may also, without anyone intending it, shut off one of the quietest sources of human dignity: being the person someone turns to.

So the next time you’re about to ask a machine something a person could answer, consider making the call instead. Somewhere there’s a Walter waiting by the phone.

And someday, that Walter might be you.

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