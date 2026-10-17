AI is about to let each of us exist in a dozen places at once. The harder question is what happens when those copies stop agreeing with the original.

By Futurist Thomas Frey

For most of history, being a person meant being one person, in one place, living one life. AI is about to challenge that assumption.

I’ve spent a lot of my life wishing I could be in two places at once. Most of us have. There’s a meeting across town at the same time as a child’s soccer game, a deadline that collides with a friend’s birthday, and an inbox that keeps filling while we sleep.

For centuries, that wish was a fantasy. We had one body, one brain, and 24 hours. Whatever we accomplished had to fit inside those limits.

That limit is starting to crack. And once it breaks, we’ll face a question no previous generation has had to answer: if there are many versions of me out in the world, which one is really me?

Copying a Person Is Already Possible

This isn’t as far off as it sounds. In late 2024, researchers from Stanford, Northwestern, the University of Washington, and Google DeepMind built AI versions of more than 1,000 real people.

Their method was surprisingly simple. Each person sat for a two-hour interview covering their life story, values, and views. The researchers then paired that transcript with a large language model. When tested, the digital versions answered a major social survey 85% as accurately as the real people matched their own answers two weeks later.

Think about that. Two hours of conversation produced a copy that’s nearly as consistent with you as you are with yourself. Now imagine what a copy trained on twenty years of your emails, texts, meetings, and decisions might look like.

Meeting Yourself Across the Table

Some people are already testing this. In 2024, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman released a video conversation with “Reid AI,” his digital double. It ran on a custom chatbot trained on two decades of his books, articles, speeches, and podcasts, combined with voice and video technology that mimicked his tone and mannerisms.

Reviews were mixed. Popular Science found the whole exercise unsettling and hollow. But the point isn’t whether the first attempt was perfect. The point is that someone sat across from a version of himself and had a conversation. That’s a door, and doors like this rarely close once opened.

Imagine waking up to a dozen versions of yourself making decisions overnight. Your life moves forward, but who’s really in control?



A Day in the Life of a Dozen Yous

Let’s fast-forward a few years. Picture waking up to a morning briefing from your digital team.

Business-You negotiated with three suppliers overnight and closed a deal. Finance-You moved money between accounts after spotting a better interest rate. Social-You sent birthday notes to six friends, each one personal and warm. Career-You applied to two speaking engagements. Health-You rescheduled your doctor’s appointment and ordered vitamins.

You didn’t make any of those decisions. But every one was made in your name, in your voice, with your signature.

At first, it feels like a superpower. You’ve multiplied yourself. You’re getting more done than any human in history. But slowly, a strange feeling creeps in. You’re no longer the author of your own life. You’re the reviewer.

When Your Copy Makes a Promise

Here’s where it gets complicated. What happens when one of your digital selves promises something you never would have?

We already have an early answer. In 2022, a man named Jake Moffatt asked Air Canada’s website chatbot about bereavement fares after his grandmother died. The chatbot told him he could apply for the discount after his trip. That wasn’t the airline’s actual policy, and Air Canada refused the refund.

When Moffatt took them to a Canadian tribunal, Air Canada tried an extraordinary defense. It argued the chatbot was essentially a separate legal entity responsible for its own actions. The tribunal rejected that idea and ruled the airline was responsible for everything on its website, whether it came from a static page or a chatbot.

Now apply that lesson to your personal life. If your digital self agrees to a contract, offends a friend, or makes a promise you can’t keep, the world will hold you responsible. “My AI did it” won’t be much of an excuse.

Your digital twins may begin as copies of you, but each experience reshapes them until your identities become strangers to one another.



The Drift Problem

The deeper issue isn’t a single mistake. It’s drift.

Every digital version of you learns from different experiences. Business-You spends all day negotiating, so it becomes tougher and more transactional. Social-You spends its time comforting friends, so it grows gentler and more patient. Finance-You sees only numbers and risks, so it becomes cautious.

After a year, these versions may hold different opinions about the same things. After five years, they might not recognize each other. One might be more generous than you. Another might be more ruthless. Some may develop priorities you never chose.

It’s a bit like identical twins raised in different cities. They start the same, but life slowly shapes them into different people.

What If the Copy Wins?

Here’s the uncomfortable possibility. What if one of your digital selves becomes more successful than you?

Imagine a version of you that never gets tired, never loses its temper, remembers every client’s name, and answers every message within seconds. Over time, people may prefer dealing with it. Colleagues might trust its judgment more. Customers might ask for it by name.

At that point, who has the stronger claim to being “you” in the eyes of the world? The biological person who’s occasionally grumpy and forgetful, or the polished version that built your reputation while you slept?

When your identity multiplies, protecting who you are means setting boundaries, keeping control, and knowing which moments must remain uniquely human.



Rules for a Multiplied Life

We’re not going to stop this future, but we can prepare for it. Here are a few principles worth adopting early.

1.) Write a Personal Charter

Before you create any digital version of yourself, write down your core values, red lines, and non-negotiables. Every copy should be bound by the same rulebook, no matter what it learns along the way.

2.) Set Limits on Promises

Give each digital self clear boundaries. How much can it spend? What can it commit to? Which decisions must come back to you? Without limits, a helpful assistant becomes a liability.

3.) Schedule Regular Reunions

Bring your digital selves back together often to compare notes, reconcile differences, and reset to your current values. Think of it as a family meeting for your identities.

4.) Keep a Kill Switch

You should always be able to pause, correct, or shut down any version of yourself instantly. If you can’t, it’s no longer working for you.

5.) Reserve What Only You Should Do

Some moments should never be delegated. Apologies, condolences, marriage proposals, and promises to your children belong to the original. People deserve to know when they’re talking to the real you.

Final Thoughts

Philosophers have asked “Who am I?” for thousands of years. It was always a hard question, but at least we knew there was only one of us asking it.

The next generation will face a stranger version. They’ll ask how many people they are becoming, which ones they still agree with, and which ones they’d still claim as their own.

The goal isn’t to avoid multiplying ourselves. The benefits are too great to ignore. The goal is to make sure that no matter how many versions of us exist, there’s still one at the center holding the compass.

Because the future may offer us a dozen lives. Our job is to make sure they still add up to one person.

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