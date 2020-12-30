Fred Lambert

Volvo Group’s construction equipment division announced that it began deliveries of its first electric construction machinery to customers.

It’s an important step toward electrifying construction machinery.

It’s not just passenger vehicles that are getting electrified. Many other industries are also looking at advancements in batteries and electric powertrains and starting to see how it could benefit them.

Wouldn’t it be nice to reduce emissions and noise pollution and cut down on fuel costs at construction sites? Electric machinery can do that.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has been early in pushing for the electrification of construction equipment.

In 2018, we reported on the company unveiling several new electric prototypes for an all-electric quarry project.

Last year, they announced that they will stop development of diesel engine-based compact wheel loaders and compact excavators in order to sell electric versions instead.

Today, they are announcing that they started deliveries of their electric construction equipment to actual customers.

Volvo Group announced in a press release:

The 17th December saw the first delivery of a Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) machine and the first all-electric Volvo FE truck in France, thereby accelerating the long-term transformation to more sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.

French contractor Eiffage took delivery of an all-electric Volvo FE Electric truck and a Volvo ECR25 Electric compact excavator that are now being put to work on the Grand Paris Express transport project in the French capital.

Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE, commented on the first delivery:

Today’s deliveries of this electric truck and construction machine is the start of a revolution in transport and infrastructure solution. Make no mistake, electric machines are not going to remain a niche product area. Over the course of the next years and decades they will become the dominant source of low-or-no emission power. When coupled with clean energy, their potential to support climate change goals, improve air quality, and help build the world we all want to live in cannot be underestimated. I’m very pleased that we are starting this journey with friends such as Eiffage.

Volvo aims for one-third of its construction equipment sales to be electric by 2030.

Via Electreck.com