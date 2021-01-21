

By KATIE RESEBURG

The Consumer Electronics Show was fully virtual this year, and while we’d rather get our hands on physical products, we’re excited about what we saw in online demos, presentations, and the expo “floors.” Some of the biggest names in tech made big announcements about their recent innovations and what they have in store this year for consumers like you.

We’ve selected 10 products that we think will change your life for the better when they’re released later this year (if they’re not out already). Here are the stand-outs we awarded Best of CES 2021.

Best laptop

HP Elite Dragonfly Max: HP bulked up its Elite Dragonfly laptop with a better camera, improved sound quality, and enhanced security features in their quest to make the ultimate work-from-home laptop that so many people need right now. It’s perfect for anyone working on projects and spreadsheets, taking video calls, or for someone who’s simply on their computer 24/7.

Best home learning laptop

Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 514: If you need a laptop specifically for school or teaching, Acer’s first Chromebook features the new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series mobile processor to boost performance and also has a sandblasted aluminum chassis and military-grade durability. We’re happy about the affordable price tag of about $500, too.

Best affordable phone

Motorola Moto G Play: Motorola hits the nail on the head when it comes to high performance and affordability, and their latest phone is no exception. This smartphone is perfect for anyone on a budget who still wants lots of cool features and a sleek design.

Best home learning tablet

Lenovo Tab P11 Tablet: Strong processing performance along with quality video and audio technology make this tablet our favorite for home learning. It also supports Google Kids Space, which features hundreds of books and hours of content for kids.

Best robotic vacuum

Samsung JetBot 90 AI robot vacuum: This robotic vacuum takes easy, thorough, and fully automated floor cleaning to the next level. Not only does it automatically unload its bin, but it also uses lasers and cameras to navigate the floor, ensuring it doesn’t miss a spot.

Best game

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table: This game table combines dozens of game options for all different types of players. Old school Pac-Man lovers will be nostalgic over the design that combines the fun of board games with modern technology.

Best food tech

Cuzen Matcha Starter Kit: If you’re more into a morning green tea than coffee, you’ll love being your own barista with this matcha maker. Now you can make delicious matcha at home without the whisk and bowl.

Best wearable tech

TCL Wearable Display: Imagine putting on sunglasses that are actually screens for you to stream your favorite shows. It’s no longer a futuristic dream. The only drawback is that it needs to be plugged into the device you’re streaming from.

Best concept

Razer N95 Mask: Reusable N95 masks were found all over CES this year, and this concept mask from Razer knocks it out of the park. It’s loaded with smart technology and extra safety features, plus it’s customizable. We’re just hoping it goes into production soon!

Best sanitation tech

LG Rolling Sanitation Robot: We wouldn’t have seen so many sanitizing products if it weren’t for the pandemic, but tech like this will likely become common in businesses like restaurants, worksites, and stores. Essentially a rolling, robotic sanitizer, this device will save time in sterilizing public areas lowering the risk of exposure to germs.

Via ChicagoTribune.com