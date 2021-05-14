The scans will allow doctors to diagnose heart problems without invasive procedures

Revolutionary 3D scans that can diagnose coronary heart disease in 20 minutes are being introduced by the NHS.

Tens of thousands of patients every year will be assessed and treated five times faster thanks to the technology.

It turns a CT scan of the heart into a 3D image, which allows doctors to see whether it is diseased without invasive procedures such as angiograms.

The tool, known as HeartFlow, will be used on about 100,000 patients over three years. It will help to tackle the backlog that has built up during the Covid-19 emergency.

Via TheTimes.com