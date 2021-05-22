By Griffin Davis

Intel collaborates with QuTech, an advanced research center for quantum internet and quantum computing, to develop a new cryogenic control SoC called the Horse Ridge. The tech giant manufacturer claimed that this new chipset is a breakthrough in quantum computing.

Right now, researchers and experts are finding it hard to understand quantum computations since they are complex mathematical equations. On the other hand, they also deal with quantum states, specifically superposition and entanglement.

Because of these, traditional computers are currently unable to perform quantum computations because they don’t have the ability to harness the phenomenon of quantum mechanics. Since this is the case, experts are forced to create quantum supercomputers that are specifically developed to perform quantum computing.

And now, Intel also developed a new SoC that could be used in these special desktops.

To help you have more idea about it, here are other details of Intel’s new Horse Ridge.

Intel Horse Ridge’s Major Details

According to Tech Story’s latest report, the new Intel Horse Ridge cryogenic control chipset showed an instance of a high-fidelity two-qubit control, which is the first one to be ever recorded.

Thanks to the new chip, Intel and QuTech claimed that traditional room-temperature devices can have 99.97% efficiency when it comes to achieving the same high-fidelity two-qubit control.

Aside from this, Engadget also reported that Intel’s new advanced chipset has the ability to control multiple qubits on a single radio frequency line, which is also known as frequency multiplexing.

Meanwhile, rumors claimed that the new Intel Horse Ridge uses the so-called Deutsch-Jonza algorithm, which enables it to achieve the high-fidelity two-qubit control.

Is the New Intel Horse Ridge SoC a Big Deal?

Some analysts and critics claimed that the new Intel Horse Ride chipset can operate at just 3 Kelvins, allowing it to force microwave bursts to drive the multiple silicon qubits or quantum bits, which are specifically cooled to almost zero degrees at 20 millikelvins.

On the other hand, various speculations claimed that the new cryogenic chipset is also designed for multiplexing. However, these are still rumors. Although this is the case, its capabilities are still major breakthroughs for quantum computations.

