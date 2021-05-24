Updates available to about 100,000 owners of 2021 model year F-150s, Mustang Mach-Es and the upcoming Bronco

By Frank Miles



Ford says it is starting to send out in-car gaming with over-the-internet software updates to some of its newer models as the auto giant moves to offer technology to match electric car maker Tesla.

For now, the updates are only available to about 100,000 owners of 2021 model year F-150s, Mustang Mach-Es and the upcoming Bronco, but Ford plans to spread the tech across its entire lineup as models are updated. It plans to make 33 million vehicles with the capability by 2028.

“Software updates are common across billions of connected devices but not yet for vehicles. Ford Power-Up software updates will change that by quickly bringing it to millions of people,” Alex Purdy, director, business operations, enterprise connectivity, Ford Motor Company told FOX Business. “We’ve invested in more seamless technology so updates can happen while you’re sleeping – making your next ride a better experience.”

Via FoxBusiness.com