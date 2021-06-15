By Victoria Song

Unitree’s Go1 can walk beside you and lug your groceries but costs a fraction of Boston Dynamics’ Spot.

You’re probably familiar with Spot, Boston Dynamics’ highly advanced, nightmare-inducing robot dog. And while it went on sale last year, few of us have an extra $74,500 lying around to buy one. However, Chinese firm Unitree Robotics has a similar quadruped bot that’s not only a fraction of the size, but it also starts at a mere $2,700. For an advanced robot dog, that’s actually pretty dang affordable.

Unitree’s Go1 is also technically impressive. In a video, you can see the bot walking alongside its “owner” while also automatically avoiding obstacles in its path. Unitree calls it an “Intelligent side-follow” system, and it supposedly utilizes “patented wireless vector positioning and control” tech. It’s also got what Unitree dubs a “super sensory system,” or five sets of fish-eye stereo depth cameras and three sets of hypersonic sensors. The company also says the Go1 features a new power joint with a heat pipe cooling system built-in. All-in-all, it looks impressive, considering it doesn’t break when doing a backflip off a tower of crates or when some fool yanks one up and swings it around by its rear leg.

The video also shows the Go1 running, yes running alongside a person with speeds ranging from 2.5 meters per second (5.6 mph) to 3.7m/s (6mph), depending on the model. So yes, so long as you keep to running at a moderate speed this lil guy can keep up. The Go1 is also shown lugging around a small basket of groceries and a water bottle on its back. Unitree’s spec sheet says the bot’s payload ranges from 3kg (6.6 pounds) to 5kg (11 pounds), again depending on model. That’s not too shabby. We don’t really know anything about battery life, however.

There are three versions of the Go1, with the entry-level Go1 Air costing $2,700. The mid-tier Go1 is a little more expensive at $3,500 but supports human recognition, has a few more sensors and better processing power, and runs a bit faster. The most expensive version, the Go1 Edu, starts at $8,500 and is the beefiest in terms of components and also comes with 4G/5G and Lidar, among other features. Is it still expensive? Well, yeah. But when you consider how much Spot costs and that Sony’s cute-but-still-kinda-useless Aibo robot dog is $2,900 (not including cloud subscription fees)… This is surprisingly affordable, if perhaps a little too good to be true.

Via Gizmodo.com