A global drone services provider ANRA Technologies will hold experimental deliveries of medicines in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar and with Swiggy for food deliveries.

India will carry out the first long-range drone flights for delivery of medicines and food in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab.

The experimental deliveries will be conducted using long-range drones that can fly upto 20 kilometers, a report in The Economic Times said. This will mark the first time for use of such drones as India permits only drone flights within visual line of sight or 450 metres from the operator.

Meanwhile, Throttle Aerospace and Daksha Unmanned Systems, in collaboration with Narayana Healthcare, will conduct deliveries of medicines in Gauribidanur in Karnataka and Thiruvalluvar outside Chennai. The pre-trials for the same will be conducted on June 18 and 19 before the formal launch of its experimental flight on June 21, the publication said.

A consortium of 34 companies had shown interest after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had released an expression of interest to conduct experimental BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) drone flights in May 2019. However, only 20 companies including SpiceJet, Nandan Nilekani-backed ShopX, and Google-backed Dunzo were reportedly granted initial approval.

