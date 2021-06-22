Toyota Teaches Robots to Deal With Transparent and Reflective Objects

By Matthew Humphries

Picking up a glass or wiping a transparent surface is really confusing for most robots.

The most common robot found in homes today is probably a robot vacuum, but in the future we could see robots in control of most household chores. They need to understand how to deal with transparent objects first, though, and Toyota just solved that problem.

“To overcome this, TRI roboticists developed a novel training method to perceive the 3D geometry of the scene while also detecting objects and surfaces,” said Max Bajracharya, VP of robotics at TRI. “This combination enables researchers to use large amounts of synthetic data to train the system.”

Via PCmag.com