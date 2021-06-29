MIT, Harvard University, and City University of Hong Kong are collaborating to create this unique-looking drone that shares some characteristics with insects. The goal of the project is to one day use the small drones to pollinate crops or perform rescue missions.

A bumblebee drone. M.I.T., Harvard, and City University of Hong Kong collaborated to create this agile miniature drone. That shares characteristics with flying insects. What makes this drone special is its new class of soft actuators made with carbon nanotubes. The nanotubes contract and expand when a current goes through them causing the wings to beat and enabling flight. The drone can flap its wings 500 times a second which makes recovering easy if there is a collision in flight. Hopes for this project are to one day use the drones to pollinate crops or perform rescue missions.

Via Autoblog.com